You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 5 of these 10 iconic landmarks
How many can you check off the list?
Ontario is full of iconic landmarks that capture the province's history, beauty, and unique charm. From towering castles and historic sites to dramatic waterfalls and sparkling quarries, these spots are truly must-sees.
There are so many gems to visit, but only true Ontarians can say they’ve been to at least five of these 10 renowned landmarks.
How many have you explored? It might be time to plan your next adventure and tick off a few of these unforgettable Ontario icons.
The Grotto
Price: $10 entry fee, $17.50 parking fee per vehicle. Free entry from June 19 to September 7, 2026, with the Canada Strong Pass.
Address: Indian Head Cove, Bruce Trail, Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hidden within the scenic Bruce Peninsula National Park, the Grotto is one of Ontario's most iconic natural attractions.
This stunning limestone sea cave opens onto crystal-clear, turquoise waters, creating a breathtaking scene that feels straight out of the Mediterranean.
The area is perfect for a summer adventure, boasting scenic trails and crystal-clear beaches.
From May to October, reservations are required, so be sure to book in advance if you want to experience this must-see spot.
Casa Loma
Price: $47.17 per adult
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the heart of Toronto, Casa Loma is a fairytale castle come to life. With its towering turrets, secret passages, and beautiful gardens, it feels like stepping into a storybook right in the city.
Inside, you can explore grand halls, opulent bedrooms, and even a hidden tunnel that leads to the stables.
You can enjoy a meal at the castle's luxurious steakhouse or check out some of the annual events, such as the haunted Halloween experience and magical Christmas festivities.
The Big Apple
Price: Free admission
Address: 262 Orchard Rd., Colborne, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you've ever driven along the 401 near Colborne, you've likely passed the infamous Big Apple. It's the world's biggest apple, and is home to "famous" apple pies, baked goods, maple syrup, and more.
It also offers attractions like mini golf, food trucks, a garden shop, and a petting zoo, making it the ultimate pitstop.
Niagara Falls
Why You Need To Go: Niagara Falls is one of Ontario's most famous natural attractions, drawing visitors from around the world.
The landmark is composed of three waterfalls: the Horseshoe, American, and Bridal Veil Falls, which plunge into a dramatic gorge below.
According to Niagara Falls Tourism, more than 6 million cubic feet of water cascade over the Horseshoe Falls every minute during peak summer hours, creating a thunderous spectacle worth seeing.
The falls transform in the winter, with icy formations and frozen mist framing the cascading waters, and nearby attractions like the Niagara SkyWheel and Clifton Hill offer plenty to explore year-round.
Parliament Hill
Price: Free admission
Address: Wellington St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Perched on Ottawa's scenic Rideau River, the Parliament Buildings are the heart of Canada's government and an architectural landmark.
Visitors can take guided tours to explore the historic chambers, see the famous Peace Tower up close, and learn about Canadian history and democracy.
The surrounding grounds are equally beautiful, with scenic gardens and scenic views of the Ottawa skyline.
Elora Quarry
Price: $11.75 per adult
When: June 12 to Labour Day, 2026
Address: 319 Wellington Rd. 18, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stunning turquoise swimming hole is a dreamy destination for a summer road trip. The heart-shaped quarry is framed by towering limestone cliffs that soar up to 40 feet, creating a beautiful backdrop for the sparkling waters.
You can float along the water, lounge on the small sandy beach, or explore nearby hiking trails that offer sweeping views of the quarry and the surrounding landscape.
You can also head to the nearby village of Elora, where you'll find charming cafes, quaint shops, and storybook streets.
Grand River Conservation Authority Website
Sleeping Giant Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: R R 1, Pass Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sleeping Giant Provincial Park showcases some of Ontario's most dramatic wilderness and is a must-visit for outdoor enthusiasts.
The park gets its name from a striking rock formation at its southern tip that looks like a giant lying on its back.
You can hike to the top of towering cliffs for breathtaking views of Lake Superior, explore over 100 kilometres of trails, or spot local wildlife along the way. In addition, the park offers canoeing and camping, making it an ideal spot for day trips and multi-day adventures.
The Rideau Canal
Why You Need To Go: The Rideau Canal is one of Ontario's most picturesque and historic waterways.
Stretching over 200 kilometres from Ottawa to Kingston, the canal winds past scenic towns, locks, and lush landscapes, making it a perfect spot for a boat ride or a peaceful walk along the water.
In the summer, you can paddle, kayak, or take a cruise to explore the canals' historic locks and charming villages.
In winter, the Ottawa section transforms into the world's largest naturally frozen skating rink, offering a uniquely Canadian experience that needs to be on your bucket list.
The CN Tower
Price: $47 per adult
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The CN Tower is an iconic must-see landmark located in downtown Toronto. From its glass-floored observation deck, you can look straight down 346 metres and catch panoramic views of the city and Lake Ontario.
If you're feeling brave, you can try the EdgeWalk, the world's highest hands-free walk around a 1.5-metre ledge at the top of the tower.
You can also dine at 360 Restaurant, a rotating dining experience with sweeping views and an upscale wine bar.
Algonquin Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: Ontario 60, ON
Why You Need To Go: Renowned for its wild, rugged landscapes, Algonquin Provincial Park is a classic Ontario destination.
The park features rolling maple hills, rocky ridges, and thousands of sparkling lakes, making it a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.
You can hike scenic trails, paddle its shimmering lakes by canoe, spot loons and other wildlife, or set up camp under a canopy of stars.
In the fall, Algonquin becomes especially magical as its forests burst into fiery reds, oranges, and yellows, drawing photographers and leaf-peepers from across the province.
