This 'underrated' Ontario vacation spot has picturesque villages and hundreds of dreamy lakes
It's a beautiful spot to visit year-round.
Planning a 2026 staycation? If you're looking to explore somewhere new, this picturesque Ontario region offers endless beauty and things to do.
Home to scenic trails, quaint villages, hidden lakes, and unique attractions, it's a beautiful spot for a getaway, and readers say it's a totally underrated destination.
We asked Facebook followers for the most underrated vacation spots in Ontario, and this picturesque region was one of the recommendations.
Kawartha Lakes is a scenic destination located 90 minutes from Toronto. It's known for its gorgeous lakes and scenic landscapes, and is a dreamy spot to visit year-round.
"Set amidst winding waterways, rolling forests, and quiet country roads, Kawartha Lakes is quietly incredible, a place to slow down and reconnect with nature, community, and yourself," the tourism website says.
"Here, gentle moments on the water and simple pleasures on land reveal their true richness."
You can spend some time exploring the cozy villages that dot the region, such as Bobcaygeon, Fenelon Falls, and Lindsay.
The towns offer "their own unique charm, from bustling downtowns and historic main streets to quiet rural hamlets and lakeside communities."
You can visit charming cafes, enjoy a meal on a sun-filled patio, shop for local goods, and enjoy the quaint streets.
Kawartha Lakes is also a beautiful spot to enjoy the great outdoors. There are over 600 kilometres of trails linking many dreamy communities, making it a hiker's paradise.
You can head to scenic parks, including Balsam Lake Provincial Park, Emily Provincial Park, and Ken Reid Conservation Area.
The area is home to over 250 lakes and rivers waiting to be explored.
"Kawartha Lakes lives up to its name as a water-lover's paradise," the website says. "Sandy beaches, sparkling shorelines, and endless opportunities for swimming, paddling, boating, and fishing make the region a perfect summer destination."
There are 15 beautiful beaches, where you can take a dip and relax on sandy shores.
The region is also home to attractions such as The Grove Theatre, Kawartha Settlers' Village, Lock 32, and Fenelon Falls Museum.
If you're planning that 2026 getaway, readers say Kawartha Lakes is an underrated vacation destination in Ontario.
