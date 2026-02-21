This secret harbour town with shimmering waters is one of the best in Ontario, readers say

It's a road trip from Toronto.

A shoreline with turquoise water. Right: A person standing on a pier.

A conservation area in Ontario. Right: A small town in Ontario.

@wagsimpson | Instagram, @annaoliviablog | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Ontario has so many beautiful small towns, but if you're looking to explore a hidden gem, you'll want to plan a getaway to this quaint harbour village.

The town offers quaint streets, picturesque waterfront scenery, and cozy shops, making it a beautiful place for a day trip or weekend escape.

Set along the sparkling edge of Georgian Bay, this scenic community proves you don't need a big-name resort town to have a memorable getaway.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share what they think are the best lesser-known small towns in the province, and Meaford was one of the spots mentioned.

Located about three hours from Toronto, this beautiful village offers endless summer charm.

The town's website calls it "a hub of activity," with "many arts and cultural attractions, outdoor adventures, and family favourite stops" waiting to be explored.

During your visit, you can stroll through the historic streets, browse local boutiques, and soak up the water views.

For things to see and do, the town has no shortage of stops worth adding to your list. You can watch a performance at Meaford Hall Arts and Cultural Centre, explore local history at the Meaford Museum, or head just outside town for a tasting at Coffin Ridge Boutique Winery.

During the warmer months, the waterfront is the place to be. Take in the sparkling Georgian Bay views from Meaford Harbour, or spend a relaxing day at Memorial Park Beach. Don't forget to treat yourself to a cone from Pom Pom Treat Hut.

You can road trip outside the town to Inglis Falls Conservation Area, where you'll find an impressive cascade and trails. Or, head to Christie Beach Conservation Area for more sparkling water scenery.

Nestled in Ontario's famous "apple country," Meaford is especially charming during harvest season. You can follow the local apple trail, stopping at picturesque farms to pick fresh fruit, browse farm markets, and enjoy seasonal treats like cider and baked goods.

Come Christmas, the town transforms into a scene from a holiday card, with a magical European-style market on the waterfront.

With its scenic harbours and tranquil waters, Meaford makes for an ideal weekend getaway for anyone looking to unwind and soak in small-town charm.

Meaford Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
best small towns in ontariogeorgian bayontario small towns
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This Ontario village is the 'Cobblestone Capital of Canada' with cozy cafes and autumn charm

It's a road trip from Toronto.

This Ontario town with turquoise lakes is one of North America's 10 'most peaceful' spots

It's a little slice of paradise.

This quaint lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's best spots to live

It has two beaches and scenic harbour views.

This dreamy lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live

It's known for its historic main street.

Another storm is hitting Ontario with freezing rain and up to 20 cm of snow this week

Getting around the GTA is going to be "difficult."

9 extremely Canadian red flags I watch out for as a single girl in the Great White North

Any of these? They're out.❌

This new Canadian coin looks like a loonie but it has a different animal and costs more than $1

The Royal Canadian Mint is the only mint in the world to offer a coin like this. 👀

Government of Canada is hiring nurses for jobs that pay up to $136,000 a year and $40 an hour

Positions are available in many provinces. 🩺

Want to move to Vancouver? These 8 realities you'll face as a newcomer may change your mind

Let's talk about the good, the bad, and the chronically wet.

Old Age Security payments for February 2026 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

Payments are less than a week away.

This 3.5-hr flight from Toronto takes you to a sugar-sand beach oasis for under $400 round trip

You can leave the snow behind.

I went on dates in three different Canadian cities and the differences were… alarming

Here's who you'll find in each city – and yes, there is a best and worst.

8 hidden-gem vacation destinations in Europe that locals don't want you to know about

Europe's best-kept secrets... just don't tell anyone that I told you. 🤫✈️

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this lakeside Ontario town with Victorian-era streets

It's a beautiful spot to call home.