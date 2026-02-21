This secret harbour town with shimmering waters is one of the best in Ontario, readers say
It's a road trip from Toronto.
Ontario has so many beautiful small towns, but if you're looking to explore a hidden gem, you'll want to plan a getaway to this quaint harbour village.
The town offers quaint streets, picturesque waterfront scenery, and cozy shops, making it a beautiful place for a day trip or weekend escape.
Set along the sparkling edge of Georgian Bay, this scenic community proves you don't need a big-name resort town to have a memorable getaway.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share what they think are the best lesser-known small towns in the province, and Meaford was one of the spots mentioned.
Located about three hours from Toronto, this beautiful village offers endless summer charm.
The town's website calls it "a hub of activity," with "many arts and cultural attractions, outdoor adventures, and family favourite stops" waiting to be explored.
During your visit, you can stroll through the historic streets, browse local boutiques, and soak up the water views.
For things to see and do, the town has no shortage of stops worth adding to your list. You can watch a performance at Meaford Hall Arts and Cultural Centre, explore local history at the Meaford Museum, or head just outside town for a tasting at Coffin Ridge Boutique Winery.
During the warmer months, the waterfront is the place to be. Take in the sparkling Georgian Bay views from Meaford Harbour, or spend a relaxing day at Memorial Park Beach. Don't forget to treat yourself to a cone from Pom Pom Treat Hut.
You can road trip outside the town to Inglis Falls Conservation Area, where you'll find an impressive cascade and trails. Or, head to Christie Beach Conservation Area for more sparkling water scenery.
Nestled in Ontario's famous "apple country," Meaford is especially charming during harvest season. You can follow the local apple trail, stopping at picturesque farms to pick fresh fruit, browse farm markets, and enjoy seasonal treats like cider and baked goods.
Come Christmas, the town transforms into a scene from a holiday card, with a magical European-style market on the waterfront.
With its scenic harbours and tranquil waters, Meaford makes for an ideal weekend getaway for anyone looking to unwind and soak in small-town charm.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.