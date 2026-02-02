This Ontario town with turquoise lakes is one of North America's 10 'most peaceful' spots

If your idea of the perfect trip involves quiet afternoons and a peaceful atmosphere, this serene Ontario town is worth a spot on your radar. Surrounded by turquoise water and blush-toned granite cliffs, the picturesque harbour village is a magical escape from the busyness of city life.

Betway, an online sports betting platform, released a list of the 10 "most peaceful places in North America," spotlighting destinations known for their calm, relaxed atmosphere.

To determine the rankings, the company analyzed factors such as how crowded each location is, how often people search for nearby spas, and the average yearly air quality, awarding each location a score out of 100.

Canada claimed five places on the list, and one of them was a charming destination right here in Ontario.

Killarney landed in the fourth spot with an overall score of 69.57. Set along Georgian Bay's northern coastline, the area is celebrated for its jaw-dropping scenery and abundance of outdoor activities.

The Municipality of Killarney notes that the original Village of Killarney is the oldest settlement along the north shore, and is "situated at the entrance to the North Channel amidst sparkling white quartzite peaks and pink granite rock."

Once a hub for the fur trade, the village is nestled among stunning, crystal-clear waters.

A main highlight of the area is Killarney Provincial Park, home to sparkling blue lakes and the famous La Cloche Silhouette Trail.

You can spend a day or more exploring the park's extensive trails, paddling across shimmering waters, and camping beneath a twinkling sky.

Topaz Lake is a hidden gem to discover, and features "sapphire blue water" that "feels as if you're in the Caribbean," according to the park.

The town itself features Killarney East Lighthouse, the Centennial Museum, and scenic canoe and kayak routes. Be sure to dig into some fish & chips at Herbert Fisheries.

Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec, earned the top spot as the most peaceful place in North America, with Jasper, Alberta, and Tofino, British Columbia, close behind.

If you're looking ot escape the hustle and bustle, this Ontario town is worth keeping in mind.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

