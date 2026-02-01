This breathtaking Ontario island with silky beaches is where locals are vacationing in 2026

You'll want to add this spot to your bucket list!

An island surrounded by turquoise water. Right: A person on a beach.

An island in Ontario.

Lead Writer, Travel

Planning a staycation this year? You don't need to leave Ontario to find coastal vibes, pristine beaches, scenic hikes and a dreamy island escape.

With its stunning landscapes and vacation vibes, this beautiful island is an ideal destination for a summer escape, and locals say it's a top spot to visit in 2026.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share where they are vacationing in Ontario this year, and this majestic island was one of the destinations mentioned.

Manitoulin Island is a stunning destination set in the sparkling waters of Lake Huron. As the world's largest freshwater island, it stretches across more than 2,700 square kilometres and offers no shortage of outdoor adventures and jaw-dropping scenery.

With secret waterfalls, soft sand beaches, clear blue lakes and picturesque trails, it delivers all the vibes of a summer getaway, without ever leaving the province.

One of the highlights is Providence Bay Beach, a peaceful, uncrowded stretch of sand that runs for two kilometres along the shoreline.

For more adventure, you can hit the trails at spots like the Cup and Saucer Trail, which takes you to one of the island's most breathtaking viewpoints. Or, visit East Bluff Lookout, where you'll find beautiful views of the North Channel and Gore Bay.

You'll also want to check out Bridal Veil Falls, a stunning cascade that drops into a majestic pool of water.

For even more natural beauty, you can explore Misery Bay Provincial Park, where 15 kilometres of trails wind past rare plants and striking turquoise waters.

Other spots to visit include the Ojibwe Cultural Foundation, a museum, art gallery, and gathering place that celebrates and preserves the Anishinaabe people's language, culture, and artistic traditions, or tour some of the island's 10 historic lighthouses.

To reach the island, you can ride the seasonal Chi-Cheemaun Ferry from Tobermory, which usually sets sail in spring.

You can also reach the island by driving across the Little Current Swing Bridge.

With sandy beaches, breathtaking views, and tucked-away waterfalls, it's no surprise locals are heading to Manitoulin Island for a getaway this year.

Explore Manitoulin Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

