This 2 km Ontario beach with velvety sandbars and warm water is one of the 'best' in Canada

Add this spot to your summer 2026 plans!

A sandy beach. Right: A person swimming.

A beach in Ontario.

@turkeypointpp | Instagram, @emmaatokio | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If all the snow and chilly weather have you dreaming about sandy shores and sunny skies, it might be time to plan a summer escape to this beautiful Ontario beach.

With smooth sandbars and crystal waters, it's a stunning spot for a getaway, and locals say it's among the best in the country.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked followers to share what they think are the best beaches in Canada. This Ontario gem with velvety sand shores and warm waters was one of the spots mentioned in the comments.

Turkey Point Beach is a dreamy summer escape tucked along Lake Erie within Turkey Point Provincial Park. Destination Ontario notes that the shoreline was once called "Ontario's Riviera" for its "beautiful beaches and warm waters."

The two-kilometre shoreline, with its soft sand and shimmering water, is a perfect place to enjoy a summer afternoon. Sandbars line the beach, creating shallow stretches where you can easily wade into the lake.

In addition to swimming, the area offers activities such as canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and other water sports. Rentals are available from Waveline Rentals.

The Norfolk County region is also worth exploring once you've had your fill of the sand and water. There's plenty to do nearby, from local wineries and scenic cycling routes to charming farm markets.

Turkey Point is also a great place to enjoy later in the day. Lake Erie is known for its colourful sunsets, and the beach is a popular spot to watch the sky change once things start to quiet down in the evening. Visiting outside peak afternoon hours can also make for a more relaxed experience.

It might not be beach season yet, but it's never too soon to start planning that summer getaway.

Turkey Point Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit

When: 2026 dates to be announced

Address: Turkey Point Road, Simcoe, ON

Ontario Parks Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media.

