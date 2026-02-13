Canadian parents can get over $660 from this February child benefit payment next week
It's about that time again! Parents in Canada are about to see another round of support from the Canada Child Benefit, with the February 2026 payment arriving soon.
As the cost of groceries, rent and child care stays high, this monthly government payment from the Canada Revenue Agency can make a real difference for families across the country.
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is part of the federal government's ongoing effort to help with everyday expenses. It's one of several benefit payments rolling out in February 2026, and many families rely on it to cover basics like food, clothing and after-school programs.
If you're wondering how much you could get, who qualifies and when the February CCB payment will show up, here's what to know about the upcoming deposit and all the other child benefit payment dates for 2026.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment from the Canada Revenue Agency that helps families with the cost of raising kids. It launched in 2016 and replaced the old Universal Child Care Benefit and has since become an essential financial support for parents across Canada.
How much you get is based on your adjusted family net income and the number of children in your care. Families with lower incomes receive higher amounts, and payments are recalculated each year using your latest tax return.
Some parents may also qualify for the Child Disability Benefit if they have a child approved for the disability tax credit. And, depending on where you live, there may also be extra provincial or territorial payments added on top of your regular CCB.
Who is eligible for the Canada Child Benefit?
To qualify for the CCB, you must live in Canada and be considered a resident for tax purposes. You or your spouse or common-law partner also needs to be a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, a protected person, a temporary resident who has lived in Canada for at least 18 months, or a person registered under the Indian Act.
You also need to live with the child and be their primary caregiver. That usually means handling things like daily needs, school and medical appointments.
Your household income affects how much you get, but there's no strict income cut-off to qualify. Even families with higher earnings can still get a partial CCB payment, depending on their adjusted family net income and number of kids.
How to apply for the Canada Child Benefit
The CRA suggests applying for the Canada Child Benefit as soon as you have a baby, a child starts living with you, you gain custody or your custody arrangement is updated.
When you apply, the CRA will also check if you qualify for any related provincial or territorial benefits. That way, you're considered for all available support at the same time.
The most straightforward way to apply is while registering your newborn's birth. During that process, you can provide your SIN and agree to share your information with the CRA so your CCB application is submitted automatically. If you choose not to share your details at that point, you'll need to apply separately.
You can also apply online through your CRA My Account by selecting "Apply for child benefits." If you prefer to apply by mail, complete Form RC66 and send it to your local tax centre.
How much is the Canada Child Benefit?
Your CCB payment is based on your adjusted family net income, how many children you have and their ages. Some families can also get extra top-ups if they live in certain provinces or territories or if they care for a child with a qualifying disability.
For the current benefit year, which runs until June 2026 and is calculated using your 2024 income, the maximum payment is $666.41 per month for each child under age 6. For children aged 6 to 17, the maximum is $562.33 per month. Yourr payments are updated starting the month after your child turns 6 or 18.
Families with a 2024 household income of $37,487 or less receive the maximum CCB. If your income is higher than that, you can still get payments, but the amount is gradually reduced as income increases. The exact reduction depends on your earnings and the number of children in your care.
If your child qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit, you could also get the Child Disability Benefit. That adds up to an extra $284.25 per month for each eligible child, paid out in the same deposit as your CCB payments. This extra support begins to decrease once family income is above $81,222.
Plus, on top of the federal benefits, many provinces and territories offer their own child benefit programs. These amounts are included in the same monthly payment and can add as much as $300 more per child each month, depending on where you live.
Canada Child Benefit calculator
If you want to estimate your Canada Child Benefit February 2026 payment before it arrives, the Canada Revenue Agency has an online calculator that can help.
The CCB payment calculator lets you plug in details like your adjusted family net income, how many kids you have and their ages. It can also include any extra provincial or territorial child benefit amounts you might qualify for.
While it doesn't guarantee the exact figure, it gives you a solid idea of what to expect from your upcoming February CCB payment and other future child benefit payment dates.
Is the Canada Child Benefit taxable?
The Canada Child Benefit is completely tax-free. You don't need to report it as income when you file your tax return.
That means whatever amount you receive from the Canada Revenue Agency is yours to use, and it won't reduce your refund or increase the taxes you owe.
Canada Child Benefit payment dates for 2026
CCB payments are typically sent out on the 20th of each month, unless that falls on a weekend or holiday (in which case it's sent out the last buisiness day before it).
The next Canada Child Benefit payment is scheduled for next Friday, February 20.
And if you're planning ahead, here are the remaining CCB payment dates for the current benefit year:
- Friday, March 20
- Monday, April 20
- Wednesday, May 20
- Friday, June 19
