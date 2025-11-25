The CRA is increasing the Canada Child Benefit — Here's how much you can get in 2026
Calling all parents in Canada — your monthly government payments are getting a little boost next year.
The Canada Revenue Agency just announced the new 2026 rates for the Canada Child Benefit, and families can expect a modest increase in their payouts starting next summer.
The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment that helps eligible families cover the costs of raising kids under 18. How much you get depends on your household income, the number of children you have and their ages.
It also offers additional support for children with disabilities, and can come with provincial or territorial child benefits added on.
The Canada Child Benefit 2026 increase kicks in on July 1, as usual, and reflects this year's indexation adjustment of 2.0% — which is how the CRA updates benefits annually to keep up with inflation.
If you rely on the CCB to help with day-to-day costs, especially with the price of everything creeping up, here's what you need to know.
New CCB rate increase for 2026
For the 2026-27 benefit year, the maximum annual CCB amount is rising to $8,157 per child under age 6. That's a $160 increase from 2025, and it breaks down to $679.75 per month.
For each child between 6 and 17 years old, the max annual payment goes up to $6,883 — which is $135 more than last year. That works out to a maximum monthly payment of $573.58.
These new amounts will be reflected in your monthly deposits starting in July 2026, based on your 2025 tax return. So if your income stayed the same or decreased this year — and even if it increased modestly — you could see a bit more money land in your account come summertime.
Income thresholds are also changing
The CRA has also adjusted the income thresholds that affect how your payments are calculated. That means you can get a modest cost-of-living raise without having it affect how much you're eligible to receive from the CCB.
For 2026, the adjusted family net income (AFNI) at which the benefit starts to phase out is increasing to $38,237. If your household income is lower than that, you'll get the full maximum payment amount.
That also means more families might qualify for higher payments — or avoid reductions — even if their income didn't change.
The second phase-out threshold is now $82,847, up from $81,222 in 2025. For any income you earn above $38,237 but below this second phase-out threshold, your benefit is reduced by a certain percentage (based on how many children you have in your care).
If your income is higher than $82,847, you could still receive a payment, but the amount will be reduced even further, again depending on how many kids you have.
The Child Disability Benefit gets a boost too
If you're caring for a child who qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit, there's even more support.
The Child Disability Benefit, which is a separate benefit paid out in the same deposit as the CCB, is going up to a max of $3,480 per year for 2026. That means an extra $290 per month for each child with a disability in your care.
The income threshold before that benefit begins to phase out is also moving up, to $82,847.
Canada Child Benefit payment dates for 2026
In general, the CCB is paid out on the 20th of each month — unless that day falls on a weekend or holiday, in which case it's issued on the last business day before the 20th. December's payment usually comes a bit early to avoid overlapping with the holidays.
Here's a look at the 2026 CCB payment dates to help you keep track:
- Tuesday, January 20
- Friday, February 20
- Friday, March 20
- Monday, April 20
- Wednesday, May 20
- Friday, June 19
- Thursday, July 20 (first payment with the new rates in effect)
- Thursday, August 20
- Friday, September 18
- Tuesday, October 20
- Friday, November 20
- Friday, December 11
So if you've got kids under 18 and you file your taxes on time, you can expect to see the 2026 Canada Child Benefit changes show up automatically in your account starting in July.
And while the increase this year isn't huge, every little bit can help when you're trying to keep up with growing kids — and growing grocery bills!
