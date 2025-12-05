Canada Child Benefit payments for December are going out early — Here's when and how much
If you're expecting your Canada Child Benefit payment this month, there's good news — December's deposit is arriving much earlier than usual.
Instead of waiting until later in the month, eligible parents will see their Canada Child Benefit money hit their accounts next week.
The Canada Revenue Agency adjusts the December CCB payment date every year to help families access their funds before the hectic holiday season gets fully underway. This shift means parents can rely on that government payment to arrive earlier, making it easier to plan for expenses during one of the busiest times of year.
Looking further ahead, the CRA also recently confirmed it will be increasing the Canada Child Benefit for 2026. Those higher payments won't start until the new benefit year kicks off in July, but it's something to keep in mind when planning your family budget down the road.
For now, here's what you need to know about Canada Child Benefit payments for December 2025, including eligibility rules, payment amounts and exactly when your money is coming.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment from the federal government designed to help Canadian families cover the costs associated with raising children under 18. These payments are meant to ease the financial burden of everything from groceries and clothing to school supplies and extracurricular activities.
Launched in 2016, the CCB replaced the now-defunct Universal Child Care Benefit and has since become one of Canada's most important family support measures. The Canada Revenue Agency handles the program and calculates payments based on your specific household situation.
Your CCB amount depends on several factors, including your family's income, the number of children in your care, their ages and whether any qualify for disability-related support.
Many provinces and territories also provide additional child benefit supplements that get bundled into your monthly CCB deposit, potentially increasing your total payment.
Who is eligible for the Canada Child Benefit?
To qualify for CCB payments, you must be a Canadian tax resident living with at least one child under 18 who you're primarily responsible for caring for. That means you're handling the day-to-day decisions about their upbringing and looking after their basic needs. Parents who share custody may each qualify for half the benefit amount.
You also need to be either a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, registered under the Indian Act or a temporary resident who's maintained valid status in Canada for a minimum of 18 consecutive months.
There's no one income cutoff that disqualifies everyone above a certain threshold. Instead, your benefit amount decreases gradually as your family income rises, and the point where your payments phase out completely depends on how much you're eligible for to begin with.
That means even some families with higher incomes can still receive partial payments, though the amounts will be smaller than what lower-income households get.
How to apply for the Canada Child Benefit
If you've recently had a baby or started caring for a child, it's important to apply for the CCB as soon as possible so you don't miss out on payments.
The easiest way to get started is through your newborn's birth registration. Most provinces and territories offer an option to consent to having your information shared with the CRA during the registration process. When you agree to this, the CRA can automatically begin your CCB application without requiring you to submit any extra forms.
If you weren't enrolled during birth registration, you can still get benefits by applying directly. The fastest route is through your CRA My Account — just log in and choose "apply for child benefits." You can also download Form RC66 and mail it to your nearest tax centre, though applying online will likely get you approved much faster.
Keep in mind that you and your spouse or common-law partner both need to file your annual income tax returns to continue receiving CCB payments — this applies even in years when neither of you had any income. If you still haven't filed your 2024 return, doing it now could help you secure payments for the rest of the current benefit year, which runs through June.
Once your application is approved, the CRA will also automatically check whether you're eligible for any provincial or territorial child benefit programs. You won't need to apply separately for those.
How much is the Canada Child Benefit?
The amount you receive from the CCB depends on your family's adjusted net income, how many children you have and their ages. You could also qualify for extra top-ups depending on your province or territory and if any of your children have a disability.
During the 2025-26 benefit year, the maximum payment is $666.41 per month for each child aged 5 and younger, and $562.33 per month for each child aged 6 to 17. If your child is turning 6 or 18 this benefit year, your payments will be updated the month following their birthday.
Eligible families with an annual income of $37,487 or less will always get the maximum amount. If your family earns more than that, you can still get payments — they'll just be reduced gradually based on your income level and the size of your household.
Families with children who have been approved for the Disability Tax Credit can also receive the Child Disability Benefit. This adds up to $284.25 per month per eligible child on top of the base CCB payment. The disability supplement starts to phase out when family income exceeds $81,222.
Several provinces and territories also run their own child benefit programs that get paid out in the same deposit as the federal CCB. Depending on where you live, these provincial top-ups can add as much as $300 extra per child each month.
Canada Child Benefit calculator
If you want to estimate how much your family could receive from the Canada Child Benefit, the CRA offers a free online CCB payment calculator that can provide a personalized estimate.
You'll be asked to input details like your household income, the number of children in your care, their ages and whether any of them qualify for the Disability Tax Credit.
The calculator also factors in provincial and territorial top-ups you might be entitled to, so your final estimate should reflect your complete monthly benefit — not just what comes from the federal government.
Is the Canada Child Benefit taxable?
No — the Canada Child Benefit is entirely tax-free. You won't pay any income tax on the money you receive, and it won't be counted as income when you file your tax return.
Your CCB payments also won't impact the size of your tax refund or how much tax you owe at the end of the year. Every dollar you get from the CCB is yours to keep without any tax consequences.
Canada Child Benefit payment dates
Canada Child Benefit payments normally arrive on the 20th of each month, unless that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday — in which case the payment comes on the last weekday before the 20th.
However, December is an exception to this rule. To help families access their funds before the holiday season, the CRA sends out December CCB payments a full week earlier than the standard schedule.
That means the December 2025 CCB payment will be deposited on Friday, December 12.
After that, payments will return to the regular schedule for the rest of the benefit year. Here are the upcoming CCB payment dates for the first half of 2026:
- January 20, 2026
- February 20, 2026
- March 20, 2026
- April 20, 2026
- May 20, 2026
- June 19, 2026
