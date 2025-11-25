Canadians can get these 6 government benefits in December 2025 and some are going out early
December is right around the corner, and with it comes a new round of government benefit payments landing in bank accounts across Canada.
These December 2025 benefit payments from the Canada Revenue Agency and Service Canada could bring some welcome relief just in time for the holiday season. With higher winter bills, rising costs and added year-end expenses, every bit of financial support can make a difference right now.
Whether you're receiving payments through the Canada Child Benefit, Old Age Security or anything in between, several major programs are scheduled to roll out next month. These include support for families with kids, seniors, people with disabilities and more.
Most payments are deposited automatically if you're signed up and meet the requirements — but not everyone gets the same amount, and some benefits depend on things like your income and living situation.
Plus, most of December's benefit payments will even arrive earlier than usual due to the holidays and how the calendar falls this year.
Here's a breakdown of the key government payments coming in December 2025 — including who gets what, when to expect the deposits and how much money you could get.
Ontario Trillium Benefit
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) is a monthly tax-free payment meant to help lower- and middle-income residents in Ontario with everyday costs. It combines three separate provincial credits into one deposit: the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit (OEPTC), the Northern Ontario Energy Credit (NOEC) and the Ontario Sales Tax Credit (OSTC).
Although it's a provincial program, the OTB is managed by the Canada Revenue Agency. The amount you receive is based on the details in your 2024 tax return, so make sure that's filed to stay eligible.
How much you can get: For December 2025, the monthly payment maximums are:
- OEPTC: Up to $106.91 per month if you're between 18 and 64, or up to $121.75 if you're 65 or older. An extra $23.75 may be added if you live in long-term care or on a reserve.
- NOEC: Up to $15.41 for individuals or up to $23.75 for families living in Northern Ontario.
- OSTC: Up to $30.91 each for you, your spouse or common-law partner and every dependent child under 19.
If your total yearly benefit is $360 or less, you'll have already received the full amount as a single payment in July instead of monthly instalments.
Next payment date: December 10, 2025
Canada Child Benefit
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly payment meant to help families cover the cost of raising kids under 18. It's completely tax-free and is issued by the Canada Revenue Agency to the child's primary caregiver.
To qualify, you must live with the child, be responsible for their care and be a Canadian resident for tax purposes. Either you or your spouse must also meet citizenship or immigration rules, which include Canadian citizens, permanent residents and protected persons.
How much you can get: The December 2025 Canada Child Benefit payment is based on your adjusted family net income from your 2024 tax return. For the 2025-26 benefit year, families earning less than $37,487 can get the maximum payment of:
- $666.41 per month for each child under 6
- $562.33 per month for each child aged 6 to 17
Families with higher incomes can still qualify, though the amount goes down gradually as income increases.
You might also see extra amounts in your CCB deposit. Some provinces and territories offer their own child benefit top-ups — up to $305.66 per child per month — that are combined with the CCB payment.
If your child is eligible for the Disability Tax Credit, you could also receive the Child Disability Benefit, which adds $284.25 per month to your CCB payments for each qualifying child.
Next payment date: December 12, 2025
While the CCB is usually sent out on the 20th of each month, it's arriving a week early in December.
Canada Disability Benefit
The Canada Disability Benefit (CDB) is a monthly income support program launched in July 2025 to assist working-age adults living with disabilities. It's open to Canadians aged 18 to 64 who qualify for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC).
Service Canada began sending out payments this summer, starting with people who were approved by June 30. If your approval came after that date, you may have received your first deposit more recently — possibly with retroactive payments covering any missed months. And if you haven't applied yet and are eligible, it's not too late.
How much you can get: The top monthly payment is $200, though the actual amount depends on your income level and living situation. Since this is an income-tested benefit, those with lower earnings generally receive more.
If your total benefit for the whole year works out to less than $240, you'll get the full amount as a one-time payment instead of monthly instalments.
Next payment date: December 18, 2025
Old Age Security
Old Age Security (OAS) is a monthly public pension program for Canadians aged 65 and older. Unlike the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), it's not based on your work history. Instead, eligibility is determined by your age, how long you've lived in Canada as an adult and your current income.
To qualify, you must be at least 65 and have lived in Canada for at least 10 years after turning 18. If you're applying while living outside Canada, that minimum jumps to 20 years.
OAS also includes three related programs:
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS): For low-income seniors who receive OAS
- Allowance: For people aged 60 to 64 whose spouse or partner gets GIS
- Allowance for the Survivor: For widowed individuals aged 60 to 64
How much you can get: OAS payments are adjusted every quarter to reflect inflation. From October to December 2025, rates went up by 0.7%, for a total annual increase of 1.7% since last October. These are the maximum amounts for December:
- OAS pension: Up to $740.09 per month for those aged 65 to 74, or up to $814.10 monthly if you're 75 or older
- GIS: Up to $1,105.43 for single, widowed or divorced seniors, or up to $665.41 if your spouse or partner also receives OAS or an Allowance
- Allowance: Up to $1,405.50 if your spouse or partner gets both OAS and GIS
- Allowance for the Survivor: Up to $1,675.45 for eligible widowed individuals
If you lived in Canada for between 10 and 40 years after age 18, you'll receive a partial OAS pension. You can estimate your benefit using the OAS calculator on the Service Canada website.
Next payment date: December 22, 2025
While OAS is usually paid on the third-to-last business day of the month, it's arriving one week early this time so it will arrive before the holidays.
Canada Pension Plan
The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) provides monthly payments to Canadians who contributed during their working years. It's designed to replace part of your income when you retire, with the amount based on how much and how long you paid into the system.
If you worked in Quebec, you're covered under the Quebec Pension Plan (QPP), which operates separately but follows a similar structure. If you've worked in both Quebec and other provinces, your contributions are combined to make sure everything is counted.
You can start receiving CPP as early as age 60, as long as you've made at least one valid contribution — either through employment or credit splitting after a separation or divorce.
How much you can get: In 2025, the maximum monthly CPP amount for someone starting at age 65 is $1,433. Most people receive less than that, though — the current average for new recipients is about $848 a month.
On top of the base pension, additional CPP-related payments may apply depending on your situation:
- Post-Retirement Benefit: Up to $49.39 per month (at age 65) if you keep working after starting CPP
- CPP Disability Benefit: Up to $1,673.24 monthly for people under 65 who can't work due to a serious long-term disability
- Post-Retirement Disability Benefit: $598.49 for individuals aged 60 to 65 who become disabled after starting CPP
- Survivor's Pension: Up to $770.88 if you're under 65, or up to $859.80 at 65 or older, as the surviving spouse or partner of a CPP contributor
- Children's Benefits: $301.77 for children under 18 or full-time students under 26, or $150.89 for part-time students aged 18 to 25, who are dependants of CPP contributors who have died or become disabled
If you're eligible for more than one CPP benefit, your total amount may be capped below the full sum of each benefit. You can check your estimated payments using the online tools in your My Service Canada Account.
Next payment date: December 22, 2025
Like OAS, this payment usually lands on the third-to-last business day of the month, but it's being moved up by a full week in December to account for the holidays.
Veteran Disability Pension
The Veteran Disability Pension is a tax-free lifelong benefit provided to former Canadian military members whose health was impacted by their service. It's available to veterans dealing with physical or mental conditions that resulted from their time in the forces — whether through training, deployment or active duty.
The program is run by Veterans Affairs Canada, but payments are issued by Service Canada. In addition to modern-day Canadian Armed Forces members, eligibility can include veterans of the Second World War and Korean War, certain RCMP officers, and civilians who contributed to Canada's war efforts during the Second World War.
To receive the benefit, you must have a medically diagnosed condition that can be directly linked to your service. Once approved, the pension continues for life.
How much you can get: The amount is based on how severe your condition is — not income or anything else. For 2025, the top monthly payment for a Class 1 disability (the most severe) is $3,444.59. You may also qualify for extra amounts if you have dependants.
Next payment date: December 23, 2025
Like the other pensions on this list, this benefit normally arrives on the second-last business day of the month, but it's being issued earlier than usual in December so that it arrives before holiday delays and closures.
