These airlines flying out of Toronto Pearson are actually worth the money, according to readers
These are the top picks for a better flight experience.
Booking a flight? You might want to check these airlines flying out of Toronto Pearson Airport.
With so many carriers to choose from, it can be tricky to know which are the best, but readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page say these airlines are actually worth the price.
From Canadian companies to international options, these are the airlines readers would happily fly again.
Air Canada
Canada's flagship carrier offers extensive domestic and international routes. It was named the best airline in North America for 2025, and its fleet of 400 aircraft is one of the "youngest, most fuel efficient and environmentally friendly in the world," according to the website.
Qatar Airways
If you're travelling to the Middle East, readers suggest flying Qatar Airways. The 5-star airline is renowned for its cleanliness, service, comfort, and food, and flies to over 170 destinations worldwide.
Turkish Airlines
This airline is known for its modern fleet, comfortable seats and tasty treats. Turkish Airlines travels to more countries than any other airline, according to its website, and earned the title of the Best Airline in Europe 2025.
Air Transat
This Montreal-based airline was named the World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards for the seventh time in 2025.
Air Transat serves a range of international destinations, primarily in Europe, the Caribbean, the East Coast of the U.S., South America, and North Africa, and is known for its excellent service.
Emirates
If you feel like flying in luxury, Emirates might be worth booking. The Dubai-based airline is renowned for exceptional service and a next-level flying experience.
The Emirates A380s feature private suites and shower spas in first class, as well as an onboard lounge.
British Airways
This airline offers a generous baggage allowance and "uniquely British service" across all cabins.
"British Airways has the best food and go the extra mile if you need something extra," one reader commented.
Porter Airlines
Known for its boutique feel, Porter offers a stylish, comfortable flying experience with friendly service and convenient flights to cities across Canada and the U.S.
From budget-friendly options to luxury carriers, these airlines have left a positive impression on readers.