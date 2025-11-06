A small Canadian airline ranks as the world's best economy class and it beat major carriers
It's been called "a hidden gem" of North American aviation. ✈️
There's a new ranking of the best airlines in the world, and a small Canadian airline is in the top spot.
It beat major carriers like American Airlines, Air France and Turkish Airlines as the airline with the best economy class.
On November 5, USA TODAY released the 10BEST Awards list that ranked the best economy class airlines in the world.
Since many travellers fly in economy class, this list is meant to show the top carriers for both "affordability and comfort."
These airlines were nominated by an expert panel and then voted as the best by USA TODAY readers.
According to the ranking, the top 10 carriers "make the economy class experience more comfortable" because of perks like bigger seats, more legroom, food and beverages, and in-flight entertainment.
Porter Airlines tops the ranking of the carriers with the best economy class, and it's the only Canadian airline on the list.
You might not even know about Porter because it's a smaller airline that operates out of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.
It flies to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Costa Rica.
Here is the full USA TODAY 10BEST Awards Best Economy Class ranking for 2025:
- Porter Airlines
- Southwest Airlines
- JetBlue
- Air New Zealand
- Cathay Pacific
- Turkish Airlines
- Delta Air Lines
- American Airlines
- Singapore Airlines
- Air France
USA TODAY called Porter Airlines "a hidden gem in the North American aviation industry."
The carrier made the top of this year's best economy class list because it offers regional flights to and from destinations in Canada and the U.S.
Also, it's the number one economy class in the world because passengers get comfortable seats, snacks, and many beverage options, including local beer and wine.
