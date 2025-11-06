Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

A small Canadian airline ranks as the world's best economy class and it beat major carriers

It's been called "a hidden gem" of North American aviation. ✈️

wing of airplane at toronto pearson international airport with terminal behind it

Airplane at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There's a new ranking of the best airlines in the world, and a small Canadian airline is in the top spot.

It beat major carriers like American Airlines, Air France and Turkish Airlines as the airline with the best economy class.

On November 5, USA TODAY released the 10BEST Awards list that ranked the best economy class airlines in the world.

Since many travellers fly in economy class, this list is meant to show the top carriers for both "affordability and comfort."

These airlines were nominated by an expert panel and then voted as the best by USA TODAY readers.

According to the ranking, the top 10 carriers "make the economy class experience more comfortable" because of perks like bigger seats, more legroom, food and beverages, and in-flight entertainment.

Porter Airlines tops the ranking of the carriers with the best economy class, and it's the only Canadian airline on the list.

You might not even know about Porter because it's a smaller airline that operates out of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

It flies to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Costa Rica.

Here is the full USA TODAY 10BEST Awards Best Economy Class ranking for 2025:

  1. Porter Airlines
  2. Southwest Airlines
  3. JetBlue
  4. Air New Zealand
  5. Cathay Pacific
  6. Turkish Airlines
  7. Delta Air Lines
  8. American Airlines
  9. Singapore Airlines
  10. Air France

USA TODAY called Porter Airlines "a hidden gem in the North American aviation industry."

The carrier made the top of this year's best economy class list because it offers regional flights to and from destinations in Canada and the U.S.

Also, it's the number one economy class in the world because passengers get comfortable seats, snacks, and many beverage options, including local beer and wine.

READ NEXT: Canada's best airlines were ranked and these carriers beat Air Canada and WestJet

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

canadian airlines
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

The world's best airlines were ranked and some Canadian airlines did MUCH better than others

One Canadian airline made the global top 20. 👀

Canada's best airlines were ranked and these carriers beat Air Canada and WestJet

One airline is now what WestJet used to be, according to Canadians.

Canadians travelling to Europe could soon get free carry-ons & seat changes on certain flights

Your next Euro trip just got a whole lot cheaper. 💸

Canada's best airports for 2025 were ranked and Toronto Pearson got slammed

Might want to rethink that layover. 😬 ✈️

13 updates from the new federal budget that you might actually care about

From tax cuts to Eurovision dreams, here's what Mark Carney's federal budget means for you. 👇

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 4 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Are you a winner?

You're not a true Vancouverite unless you've lived at least 7 of these 12 experiences

Find out if you're one of us...👀

Is Remembrance Day a stat holiday in Canada? Here's who gets November 11 off in 2025

Everything you need to know about the quasi-holiday. 👇

Locals say these 5 cozy Ontario towns are the 'best' spots to live in Canada

Which town would you love to move to?

No Frills is offering a new way to shop at some Ontario stores that could save you money

This could help if you're on a budget or don't realize how much you're spending until you're at the checkout. 🛒

Ontario's weather forecast says snow is on the way this weekend as temperatures drop

There could even be "significant lake-effect snow."

This new $2 Canadian coin has a pop of red and here's when you can find it in your change

The toonie honours Canada's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. 🇨🇦