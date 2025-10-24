Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Canada's best airlines were ranked and these carriers beat Air Canada and WestJet

One airline is now what WestJet used to be, according to Canadians.

air canada planes at toronto pearson international airport

Air Canada planes at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Michal Jerzy | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Travellers have revealed which Canadian airlines are the best.

You might not expect the carriers that beat Air Canada and WestJet for the top spots.

Narcity recently posted on Facebook and asked, "What do you think the best Canadian airline is?"

There have been almost 200 responses about the top airlines and even the worst carriers.

The best airline in Canada is Porter Airlines, according to Canadian travellers.

You might not know about Porter since it's a smaller regional airline that operates out of Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport.

"Porter's attention to detail and customer service is absolutely top-notch," someone commented.

Another person said that Porter is the best airline in Canada "by a landslide."

Someone else told Narcity that Porter is Canada's best carrier because the staff are "pleasant" and "very helpful."

A few people also said Porter is what WestJet used to be.

Then, Air Canada is second, Air Transat is third, and WestJet is fourth in this ranking of the best Canadian airlines.

Canada's most well-known airlines just don't measure up to smaller carriers, according to Canadians.

Porter beat Air Canada and WestJet, while Air Transat beat WestJet.

Even though Air Canada has been named the second-best Canadian airline, many people told Narcity that it's actually the worst now.

A few Canadians also commented that WestJet used to be the best, but it's not anymore.

Someone said WestJet isn't as good as it was, which is "lowering everyone's standards to say Air Canada."

After those top four Canadian airlines, these carriers only got a few votes as Canada's best: Canadian North, Flair Airlines, Harbour Air and Air North.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

air canadawestjetcanadian airlines
CanadaNews

