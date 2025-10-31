Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

These are the best Canadian airports and you might not expect where Toronto Pearson ranks

Some smaller airports have been named as Canada's best!

aerial view of toronto pearson international airport terminal. right: travellers in winnipeg richardson international airport

Toronto Pearson Airport. Right: Travellers at the airport in Winnipeg.

@torontopearson | Instagram, @ywgairport | Instagram
Senior Writer

There is a new ranking of the best Canadian airports.

If you're a traveller, you might not expect where Toronto Pearson Airport lands on this list.

Narcity recently posted on Facebook and asked, "Which airport in Canada do you think is the best?"

There have been over 250 comments and more than 20 airports named as the best in the country by travellers.

Here are Canada's best airports, according to Canadians:

  1. Vancouver International Airport (YVR)
  2. Calgary International Airport (YYC)
  3. Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)

"YVR is just so beautiful for a major airport," someone commented. "I have been in a lot of airports all over the world, and YVR is my favourite."

Even though Pearson is in the top three, a lot of travellers commented that it's actually the worst airport in Canada.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) and Ottawa International Airport (YOW) are tied for the fourth spot.

Someone told Narcity that Billy Bishop has "the best landing and take-off views."

Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) is fifth, while Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) is sixth.

Then, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG) are tied for seventh in this ranking.

Regina International Airport (YQR), Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) and Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) are tied for eighth place.

After that, airports in Victoria, St. John's, London, Fort McMurray, Whitehorse, Gander, Buttonville, Flin Flon and Tillsonburg got one vote each as being Canada's top airport.

Quite a few Canadians told Narcity there is no "best" airport in Canada.

But it seems like many travellers disagree with that since more than 20 airports were named for this ranking!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

toronto pearson airportcanadian airports
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

