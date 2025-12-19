Canada's new white Christmas forecast says only these places will have a snowy holiday
A white Christmas is guaranteed in some big cities. 🎄❄️
This new forecast has revealed whether Canada's weather will be snowy on December 25.
Some places are guaranteed to have a white Christmas this year, while other parts of the country only have a chance of snow.
The Weather Network just put out Canada's white Christmas forecast for 2025, so here's what you need to know.
For it to be officially considered a white Christmas, there must be at least two centimetres of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. local time on December 25.
Then, it's a "perfect Christmas" if there's snow on the ground and snow falling at the same time.
A storm is expected to track from coast to coast that could determine whether or not there's snow on the ground on Christmas morning.
B.C.'s weather is forecast to be impacted by this system starting on Sunday, December 21.
It will be rainy on the coast, so there is a low chance of a white Christmas in Vancouver, Victoria and the surrounding areas.
But colder temperatures will make snow likely throughout the interior and even down into the valley.
That means there's a medium chance of a white Christmas in Kelowna and nearby areas. A white Christmas is guaranteed in places like Prince George.
According to The Weather Network, the odds of a white Christmas are "much better" across the Prairies because there has already been significant snowfall and more is expected leading up to Thursday, December 25.
Cold arctic air in the region means any snow that accumulates before the holidays won't melt.
The system hitting B.C. will redevelop east of the Rockies, possibly bringing snow to Calgary on December 25, so it could be a "perfect Christmas."
It's guaranteed to be a white Christmas in Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg, according to The Weather Network.
Ontario's weather has been quite snowy in November and December, but that doesn't mean there will be snow on December 25 across the province.
The Weather Network said it will be a white Christmas in northern Ontario, including Thunder Bay and Timmins.
Since there has already been a lot of snowfall in the province's snowbelts, the areas near Lake Superior, Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, there's a high chance of a white Christmas.
But the chances of a white Christmas are low in parts of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor and Kingston.
Snow is possible in eastern parts of Ontario and southern Quebec on Tuesday, December 23 and Wednesday, December 24.
That will increase the odds of a white Christmas in Ottawa, Montreal, and places along the St. Lawrence.
There is a high chance of a white Christmas in Quebec City.
According to The Weather Network, the forecast leading up to December 25 is uncertain for the Maritimes.
Major cities, including Halifax and St. John's, currently have low chances for a white Christmas.
But the storm that's expected to track across the country could intensify into "a significant winter storm" on Christmas Eve as it reaches Atlantic Canada.
