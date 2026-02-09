A burst of snow will bring up to 20 cm to Ontario this week before the cold snap ends

Temperatures will warm up but still be cold enough for "lingering" snow.

people crossing toronto street in front of cars and streetcar while it snows

People crossing a street in Toronto during a snowfall.

Venrick Azcueta | Unsplash
Senior Writer

Ontario's weather this week includes a system that's bringing up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Then, the cold snap will end, and temperatures will be closer to 0 C in some places!

A new forecast released by The Weather Network revealed that a winter weather system will cause widespread snow accumulation in Ontario.

This clipper system is forecast to move across the province on Tuesday, February 10.

It will bring a burst of snow to the snowbelts and the Golden Horseshoe in the morning.

The snow could impact commutes for some drivers, especially if you're travelling in places near Lake Huron and Lake Superior, because that's where "heavier" snow is forecast.

This system will move into eastern Ontario by Tuesday afternoon.

Even though there will be a warm-up after that, it will still be cold enough for "lingering" snow off of Lake Huron.

Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow is forecast in Sudbury and the surrounding areas by Wednesday, February 11.

There is the potential for 10 to 15 centimetres up north, including Sault Ste. Marie, and down south, including places near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, through Bancroft and across to Ottawa.

A widespread five to 10 centimetres is forecast from Barrie to Kingston.

The Weather Network said to expect three to five centimetres of snow in Toronto and the GTA by Wednesday.

Once this system passes, a near-seasonal air mass will move into the province.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to rise above zero in southwestern Ontario on Tuesday.

Toronto's weather could also be warmer than 0 C on Tuesday, which would end the city's extended sub-zero cold streak.

The arctic air has kept temperatures in Toronto cold for more than 20 days in a row!

In the rest of Ontario, there will also be a warm-up this week. Even though temperatures will still be below zero, conditions will be warmer and "much more bearable."

By the end of the week, temperatures could dip back to slightly below seasonal, according to The Weather Network.

Then, there is the potential for an active weather pattern to develop in mid to late February.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

