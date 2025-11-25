Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Southern Ontario's weather forecast calls for over 20 cm of snow from lake-effect squalls

Even Toronto is going to get snow this week!

people walking through sankofa square in toronto during snowstorm

People in Toronto's Sankofa Square during a snowstorm.

Kim Kaye | Unsplash
Senior Writer

Lake-effect snow squalls are forecast to bring more than 20 centimetres to southern Ontario this week.

This could lead to whiteouts and dangerous driving conditions.

A new forecast from The Weather Network called for lake-effect snow off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay from Wednesday, November 26, to Friday, November 28.

These snow squall bands are expected to shift, which will spread accumulation across southern Ontario.

Some places could get lots of snow accumulation along with gusty winds that could cause blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

So, here's what you need to know about the lake-effect snow in Ontario's weather forecast this week.

Rain and strong winds will develop in southern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon.

But then arctic air will drop temperatures, causing rain to transition to snow by the evening.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in places near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, with the potential for more than 20 centimetres of accumulation.

According to The Weather Network, strong snow squalls could stretch into the GTA and beyond on Thursday.

There is also the potential for thundersnow!

Squalls are expected to impact the 400-series highways on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Also, winds are forecast to be 50 to 70 kilometres an hour, which could cause whiteouts and dangerous driving conditions in the snowbelt areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

The snow totals will vary across southern Ontario through Friday.

Between 15 and 25 centimetres are expected in Mount Forest, Listowel, Mitchell, St. Mary's, Fergus, Orangeville, Owen Sound and Newmarket.

There could be 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in Goderich, Kincardine, Woodstock, Waterloo, Cambridge, Collingwood, Barrie and Orillia.

London is expected to get five to 10 centimetres by Friday.

Between three and five centimetres of snow is forecast for Hamilton, Milton, Brampton, Mississauga, Oakville, Grimsby, Pickering and Oshawa.

Toronto could get less than three centimetres of snow by Friday.

The Weather Network said there is potential for a "widespread snowfall" across southern, central, and eastern Ontario this weekend.

It's still uncertain where the system will track, but it could bring five to 15 centimetres of snow.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

