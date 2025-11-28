Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Southern Ontario's weather forecast says another 15 cm of snow is on the way this weekend

The snowfall will be "widespread" across the region. ❄️

people crossing a street in toronto during a snowstorm

Toronto street during a snowstorm.

Venrick Azcueta | Unsplash
Senior Writer

This new forecast revealed that Ontario's weather is going to be snowy this weekend.

A winter storm is expected to drop up to 15 centimetres of snow across southern parts of the province.

The Weather Network said that a Colorado low will move through the region on Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, November 30.

It will bring even more accumulation to southern Ontario after days of lake-effect snow and squalls.

Snow will start in the southwest near Windsor on Saturday evening.

Then, it will spread into the GTA overnight hours and reach Ottawa by early Sunday and continue throughout the day.

Places that have been impacted by snow squalls on Thursday and Friday could get an additional 10 to 15 centimetres of snow over the weekend.

That includes Goderich, Kincardine, Hanover, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Barrie, Parry Sound, Bancroft, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kitchener, and nearby areas.

For the rest of southern Ontario, a widespread five to 10 centimetres of snow is forecast by The Weather Network.

That includes places in the GTA like Mississauga, Brampton and Markham, along with other parts of the province like Windsor, Sarnia, London, Hamilton, Oshawa, Cobourg, and Ottawa.

Snowfall totals along the shores of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie are still uncertain, according to The Weather Network.

There could be a rain-snow mix at times this weekend, which would limit totals.

Only three to five centimetres or less are forecast in Toronto, Niagara Falls, Welland, Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Belleville, Brockville, Cornwall and nearby areas.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

toronto weather ontario weather
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Parts of Ontario are forecast to get more than 30 cm of snow this week

A major snowstorm in the north and lake-effect snow in the south! ❄️

Ontario's weather forecast says snow is on the way this weekend as temperatures drop

There could even be "significant lake-effect snow."

Southern Ontario's weather forecast calls for over 20 cm of snow from lake-effect squalls

Even Toronto is going to get snow this week!

Ontario's weather forecast calls for up to 15 cm of snow this weekend

It's the first accumulating snow of the season!

The average salaries across Canada were revealed — Here's which spot earns the most in 2025

The salary gap between provinces is wild. 🫣

Canada is increasing the GST/HST Credit — Here's how much you can get in 2026

A little boost for your budget is on the way. 💰

Costco has these Black Friday deals in-warehouse and you can get products for up to $500 off

This sale includes electronics, groceries, small kitchen appliances, and more!

Canada has some surprisingly intense warnings for American travellers over the holidays

"Leave your firearms at home." 😬

Statistics Canada is hiring for census jobs that pay up to $97,000 but you have to apply soon

You need to know how to use a computer.

Bath & Body Works Canada's Black Friday sale offers free items and here's how to get the deal

This deal includes three-wick candles!

Canada's weather forecast for December reveals which parts of the country will get snowstorms

It also tells you if it'll be a white Christmas!

Parts of southern Ontario are under weather advisories as snow squalls threaten 30 to 50 cm

"Travel may be hazardous, and some routes may be impassable."

This small town near Vancouver becomes a winter paradise with twinkly lights & cozy streets

It's like walking into a wintry snow globe! ❄️☃️

This Ontario restaurant with beautiful country views was just named among the best in Canada

It's a magical place to dine.