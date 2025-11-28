Southern Ontario's weather forecast says another 15 cm of snow is on the way this weekend
The snowfall will be "widespread" across the region. ❄️
This new forecast revealed that Ontario's weather is going to be snowy this weekend.
A winter storm is expected to drop up to 15 centimetres of snow across southern parts of the province.
The Weather Network said that a Colorado low will move through the region on Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, November 30.
It will bring even more accumulation to southern Ontario after days of lake-effect snow and squalls.
Snow will start in the southwest near Windsor on Saturday evening.
Then, it will spread into the GTA overnight hours and reach Ottawa by early Sunday and continue throughout the day.
Places that have been impacted by snow squalls on Thursday and Friday could get an additional 10 to 15 centimetres of snow over the weekend.
That includes Goderich, Kincardine, Hanover, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Barrie, Parry Sound, Bancroft, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kitchener, and nearby areas.
For the rest of southern Ontario, a widespread five to 10 centimetres of snow is forecast by The Weather Network.
That includes places in the GTA like Mississauga, Brampton and Markham, along with other parts of the province like Windsor, Sarnia, London, Hamilton, Oshawa, Cobourg, and Ottawa.
Snowfall totals along the shores of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie are still uncertain, according to The Weather Network.
There could be a rain-snow mix at times this weekend, which would limit totals.
Only three to five centimetres or less are forecast in Toronto, Niagara Falls, Welland, Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Belleville, Brockville, Cornwall and nearby areas.
