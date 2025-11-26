Canada has some surprisingly intense warnings for American travellers over the holidays
With the holiday travel season ramping up, Canada just issued a new set of travel advice for Americans crossing the border — and let's just say the tone isn't exactly warm and fuzzy.
As U.S. Thanksgiving brings a wave of cross-border traffic, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) released a new list of travel "tips" for Americans. And it's not exactly sugar-coated.
One of the first things the Canadian government wants U.S. travellers to know? "Leave your firearms and weapons at home." Yes — that's a direct quote from the CBSA's latest news release.
This Canada-U.S. travel advice comes as relations between the two countries remain tense, and cross-border travel becomes increasingly scrutinized.
With Canadian travel advice getting sharper and warnings more specific, the timing of this list should come as no surprise — especially considering what's been happening in the U.S. lately.
'Declare everything' — or else
The CBSA's message includes a lot of the usual stuff — like making sure Americans have proper ID, and reminding them that while, yes, cannabis is legal in Canada, bringing it across the border without a permit isn't. (And no, a prescription for medical marijuana doesn't count.)
But some of the other reminders get pretty specific. For example, the CBSA warns that Americans showing up with leftover turkey sandwiches might want to think twice.
"Homemade food or leftovers containing poultry cannot be brought into Canada," the agency said, noting that restrictions on poultry products from the U.S. are still in place.
In fact, Canadians heading south for the holiday should probably keep that in mind too — you won't be able to bring those leftovers back across the border.
But it's not just about leftovers. Gifts, groceries, food, even holiday snacks — everything has to be declared, or travellers could face penalties, fines or worse. "You are responsible for everything inside your vehicle," the CBSA said bluntly.
And if you're crossing with a kid who isn't yours? Better bring paperwork. The CBSA recommends a consent letter from the parent or legal guardian to avoid getting held up at the border.
Canada's tone is shifting
While this may be packaged as a friendly guide for visitors, some of the messaging hits harder than usual in the current political climate — and it wouldn't be the first time this year that Canada has upped the heat on travel across the border.
Back in the spring, Canada updated its own U.S. travel advisory, warning Canadian travellers to expect increased scrutiny at the border, "including of electronic devices."
The latest Canadian travel advisory for the U.S. also warns about the high rate of gun violence, the legality of open-carry firearms in many states and the risk of getting caught in a mass shooting.
It also reminds Canadian travellers that U.S. border agents have broad powers to search phones and laptops without any reason, and can seize devices or refuse entry if you don't comply.
And for Canadians planning longer visits to the U.S., new registration requirements mean you could be denied entry or fined if you stay more than 30 days without being properly logged with U.S. immigration.
The cross-border vibe is still frosty
This all comes as Canada-U.S. travel continues to decline. As of September, Canadian trips to the U.S. were down 31% from the same time last year, according to Statistics Canada. And it's not hard to see why.
Between stricter rules, increased scrutiny and political tensions, the friendly border is feeling a lot less friendly lately. And the CBSA's latest list reads less like helpful tips and more like a reminder: you're in our house now.
So while Americans are being told to leave their guns, leftovers and THC gummies behind, Canadians are left watching the whole thing unfold — and maybe rethinking that Black Friday shopping trip to Buffalo.
The full list of tips for Americans travelling to Canada is available on the CBSA website, but the message is already pretty clear: when it comes to cross-border travel, the rules are getting stricter, the tone is getting sharper and the holiday vibes? Definitely not what they used to be.
