This Netflix Christmas village less than 1 hour from Toronto has twinkly streets and cozy shops

You can step into a real-life Christmas movie scene.

A person standing on a street. Right: A store with Christmas decorations.

A village in Ontario.

@gunj.journal | Instagram, @autumn_christmas8 | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to turn on your television to be transported into a scene from a holiday film. This enchanting village near Toronto is a real-life Christmas movie set, and it will make you feel like the main character of your very own holiday rom-com.

With cozy little shops, twinkling lights, and storybook charm, it's a magical spot to visit during the festive season.

The village is featured in a new Netflix Christmas film, and its real-life charm is even sweeter than it looks on screen.

Unionville is a historic community located in Markham, under an hour from Toronto.

The village is known for its quaint Main Street, which looks like it was plucked from a postcard.

During the holiday season, Unionville becomes a dazzling gem complete with twinkling streets, warm shops, and cozy cafes.

The town is so enchanting that it's featured in the new Netflix film A Merry Little Ex-Mas, starring Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson. The Main Street transformed into the fictional village of Winterlight, a cozy destination in Vermont.

"From the twinkling lights to the charming shops, our Main Street sparkled in this festive story," Main Street Unionville said in a video on Instagram.

This isn't the only time Unionville's streets have graced the screens. The community has starred in several shows and movies over the years, one of the most notable being the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls.

On December 6, Main Street Unionville will host a Christmas Celebration, complete with entertainment, a tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, skating, and more.

On December 13, you can see the Candy Cane Carolers fill the streets with festive cheer.

There's also a breakfast with Santa on December 7 and 14, so you can enjoy a festive meal before exploring the charming village.

In addition to Christmas events, Unionville offers quaint shops and cozy cafes where you can get some holiday shopping done and warm up with a festive drink.

If you're looking for a magical spot to get into the Christmas spirit, this real-life Netflix Christmas town near Toronto is the place to be.

Main Street Unionville website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

