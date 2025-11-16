Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

​This real-life Hallmark Christmas movie town is 1 hour from Toronto and it's a lakeside gem

Cue the Christmas magic!

A person walking down a street. Right: A person standing by a red truck.

A small town in Ontario. Right: A tree farm in Ontario.

@misskait | Instagram, @emmacourtneyhome | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you've ever wanted to feel like the star of a Hallmark film, this quaint Ontario town is the place to be. With lakeside charm, twinkly streets, warm cafes, and Christmas cheer, you'll find yourself wandering through picture-perfect streets that feel like they were made for holiday postcards.

The town is a real-life Hallmark destination and has been featured in several festive films over the years, making it the perfect spot to visit at Christmastime.

You can sip warm mugs of cocoa, shop for unique gifts, and more at this cozy gem.

Port Perry is a quaint small town located just an hour away from Toronto. According to a press release, it's a "holiday hotspot" that "feels like it was made for a Hallmark Christmas movie."

The town has appeared in Hallmark films, including The Way Home, Home for Harvest, and A Very Corgi Christmas. Its glowing streets, festive storefronts, and warm eateries make it the perfect destination to soak up that small-town holiday magic in real life.

There are several festive events to enjoy throughout the season, including a brand-new event called "Ride the Trolley with Santa," happening on Sunday, November 30.

You can hop on a vintage-style trolley, sip hot cocoa, and enjoy a ride with Santa himself through the dazzling streets of historic downtown.

The Holiday Trolley is also available from November 22 to December 7 for more festive fun.

Other events include Santa's Hut, where you can snap a photo with Father Christmas, an animated gingerbread village, and the Santa Claus Parade.

In addition to its festive events, Port Perry offers many local shops where you can find gifts or even something for yourself.

Its twinkly streets are lined with bakeries, chocolate shops and more, so you can warm up with a sweet treat and cozy beverage as you explore.

You can also explore nearby tree farms like Spademan Tree Farm for even more holiday cheer.

With its cozy charm and Hallmark-worthy views, Port Perry is a magical spot to visit, just an hour away from Toronto.

Port Perry BIA website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

