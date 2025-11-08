This train ride from Toronto takes you to one of the world's 'best' Christmas destinations
It's like a mini trip to Europe.
You don't have to leave the country to enjoy one of the world's "best" Christmas destinations. This train ride from Toronto takes you to a sparkling city with European charm and holiday magic straight out of a Hallmark film.
Offering cobblestone streets lined with glowing shops, enchanting markets, twinkling lights and more, it feels like you've stepped into a far-off land.
Montreal is a dreamy spot to visit during the Christmas season. With its old-world charm and European atmosphere, it's no surprise it was named one of "The Best Places to Spend Christmas Around the World" by Condé Nast Traveler.
You won't have to worry about winter driving to reach this destination; Montreal is easily accessible by VIA Rail from Toronto. The trip takes around five hours, so it's worth staying a few days to make the most of your visit.
According to CN Traveler, "with most of the cold-averse tourists flocking south for the winter, Canada's chicest city reveals its true personality with cozy French restaurants, high-end shopping (hello, last-minute presents), and over-the-top festivals."
There's a lot to enjoy in the city around the holidays. You can head to Old Montreal for some European-style magic, where twinkling shops, cozy cafes, and cobblestone streets await.
There's also The Great Montreal Christmas Market, where you'll find over 40 chalets brimming with unique goods.
The Montreal Christmas Village is the kind of place that feels straight out of a holiday movie. The market is a twinkling wonderland filled with local artisans, festive lights, and the scent of sweet treats in the air.
You can shop for one-of-a-kind gifts, sip something warm, and even snap a photo with Santa for some festive fun.
Notre-Dame Basilica is another magical spot to visit during the holidays. As night descends, the Basilica transforms with a stunning light display, showcasing its stunning architecture.
With endless Christmas magic and events, Montreal is an enchanting spot for a holiday escape, and, according to CN Traveler, it ranks among the best holiday cities in the world.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.