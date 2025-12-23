Costco's new flyer is out and you can get groceries, tech and more items for up to $500 off
Flyer coupons are only valid for four weeks.
There is a new Costco flyer for the end of December and the beginning of January.
Groceries, household products, electronics, and more are on sale for up to $500 off.
Costco's new flyer coupons are valid from Monday, December 22, 2025, to Sunday, January 18, 2026.
You can get the deals at Costco Canada stores and online.
But if you shop online, these products are available for delivery at a higher price.
So, let's get into some of the best deals with this new Costco flyer.
Electronics
Here are some deals on electronics and tech products from the new Costco flyer:
- LG 55-inch B5 OLED 4K TV — save $300, now $996.99 (
$1,296.99)
- LG 77-inch B5 OLED 4K TV — save $500, now $1,996.99 (
$2,496.99)
- Samsung 65-inch Q8F QLED 4K TV — save $100, now $896.99 (
$996.99)
- Acer Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ PC14-inch touchscreen laptop — save $400, now $999.99 (
$1,399.99)
- iBuypower gaming desktop — save $200, now $1,099.99 (
$1,299.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE — save $20, now $156.99 (
$176.99)
- Epson ET-3958 EcoTankall-in-one colour printer, includes two extra black ink bottles — save $100, now $349.99 (
$449.99)
- Dyson V8 Animal Extra cordless stick vacuum — save $150, now $399.99 (
$549.99)
Groceries
You can get these flyer deals on groceries at Costco:
- Molinaro's gluten-free pizza kit, two 350-gram packs — save $3, now $8.99 (
$11.99)
- Saputo Deluxe pizza mozzarella, one kilogram — save $3, now $11.99 (
$14.99)
- Balderson 2022 Reserve cheddar, 500 grams — save $3.50, now $12.49 (
$15.99)
- Olivieri seven-cheese rainbow tortellini, three 750-gram packs — save $4, now $13.99 (
$17.99)
- Sabatasso pizza singles, 12 pizzas that are 103 grams — save $4, now $14.49 (
$18.49)
- Black Diamond marble Cheestrings, pack of 40 — save $3, now $11.49 (
$14.49)
- Good Foods chunkytraditional guacamole, three 283-gram packs — save $4, now $9.99 (
$13.99)
- Rio Mare tuna in olive oil, four 160-gram cans — save $3, now $11.99 (
$14.99)
- Ajinomoto yakitori chicken with Japanese-style fried rice, six 255-gram packs — save $5, now $16.99 (
$21.99)
- Fibre 1 granola bars, 36 bars that are 35 grams — save $3.50, now $11.49 (
$14.99)
- Made Good chocolate chip granola bars, 30 bars that are 24 grams — save $3.50, now $11.49 (
$14.99)
- RW Garcia sweet potato crackers, 850 grams — save $3, now $8.49 (
$11.49)
- Cheddar Goldfish crackers, 1.64 kilograms — save $3, now $10.99 (
$13.99)
- Honey Nut Cheerios cereal, 1.51 kilograms — save $2, now $7.99 (
$9.99)
- Splenda no-calorie sweetener, a thousand packets — save $7, now $19.99 (
$26.99)
- Alani Nu energy drink variety pack, 18 bottles that are 355-millilitres — save $6, now $23.99 (
$29.99)
- brüst salted caramel or mocha protein coffee, pack of 18 — save $10, now $29.99 (
$39.99)
- Liquid I.V. sugar-free white peach hydration mix, pack of 30 — save $10, now $29.99 (
$39.99)
- Organika Original enhanced collagen protein powder, two kilograms — save $20, now $69.99 (
$89.99)
- Organika liquid enhanced collagen, 850 millilitres — save $6, now $19.99 (
$25.99)
Household products
These are some of the best flyer deals on household products:
- Bounty Plus paper towel, 12 pack — save $6.50, now $25.99 (
$32.49)
- Purex Premium two-ply bathroom tissue, 40 pack — save $5.50, now $21.49 (
$26.99)
- Cashmere Premium two-ply bathroom tissue, 40 pack — save $5.50, now $21.49 (
$26.99)
- Swiffer dry sweeping cloth refills, pack of 84 — save $5, now $19.99 (
$24.99)
- Swiffer wet mopping cloth refills, pack of 64 — save $5, now $19.99 (
$24.99)
- Downy 2-in-1 Seaside Spa fabric softener, 910 grams — save $4, now $14.99 (
$18.99)
- Tide Pods with Downy April Fresh laundry detergent, pack of 104 — save $7, now $26.99 (
$33.99)
- Dawn Ultra Platinum Advanced Power dishwashing liquid, 2.66 litres — save $3, now $10.99 (
$13.99)
- Lysol Advanced toiletbowl cleaner, four 946-millilitre bottles — save $3, now $10.99 (
$13.99)
- Scotch-Brite lint rollers, five pack — save $4.50, now $11.99 (
$16.49)
- Brita Champlain water pitcher, 10 cup capacity — save $6, now $23.99 (
$29.99)
- Thermoflask stainless steel bottle, two 740-millilitre bottles — save $10, now $29.99 (
$39.99)
- Ninja Deluxe kitchen system with Auto-iQ — save $50, now $149.99 (
$199.99)
- FoodSaver vacuum sealer kit, includes bags, rolls and marinate container — save $30, now $99.99 (
$129.99)
- FoodSaver vacuum sealer rolls and bags — save $10, now $29.99 (
$39.99)
- Oral-B Max Clean toothbrushes, pack of eight — save $4, now $12.99 (
$16.99)
- Listerine Total Care Zero alcohol free mouthwash, two 1.5-litre bottles — save $4, now $11.99 (
$15.99)
- Head & Shoulders Classic Clean anti-dandruff shampoo, two 950-millilitre bottles — save $5.50, now $17.49 (
$22.99)
- Cetaphil moisturizing lotion, one litre — save $5, now $14.99 (
$19.99)
- Olay Total Effects advanced nourishing moisturizer, two 50-millilitre bottles — save $10, now $29.99 (
$39.99)
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.