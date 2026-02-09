9 stunning island vacations from Toronto that don't require a passport
Add these Canadian islands to your bucket list.
Dreaming of an island getaway? You don't need to leave Canada to enjoy gorgeous water views, sandy beaches, and vacation-worthy resorts.
These Canadian islands are magical spots for a summer escape, and you can get there from Toronto, no passport required. From local Ontario gems to stunning oceanside destinations, these spots will have you feeling like you're in another world.
If you're planning a summer vacation but want to stay in Canada, these nine stunning islands are worth adding to your list.
Vancouver island
Why you need to go: This 460-kilometre-long island is a summer paradise complete with velvety beaches, rugged coastline, and ocean views.
Located off the southwestern coast of British Columbia, the destination offers whale-watching, attractions, famous gardens, and more, making it a dreamy vacation spot without leaving Canada.
You can wander along the charming streets of Victoria, home to boutique hotels, afternoon tea, and scenic waterfronts. Or, visit Tofino for gorgeous beaches, surfing, and rainforest hikes.
Getting there: You can book a flight from Toronto to Victoria, or fly to Vancouver and take a ferry to the island. Direct flights to Victoria are about 5.5 hours long.
Salt Spring Island
Why you need to go: Tucked away in B.C.'s Southern Gulf Islands, Salt Spring Island offers "a rare blend of rugged coastline, rolling farmland, forested trails, and vibrant village life," according to its tourism website.
It's known for its artsy vibes and serene atmosphere, making it the perfect spot to escape to if you need to unwind. You can browse local galleries, visit the Saturday market, and indulge in farm-to-table dining.
The island features boutique accommodations, cozy B&Bs, and spa retreats. Outdoor enthusiasts can hike rolling hills, bike scenic trails, or kayak along quiet coves.
Getting there: You can fly from Toronto to Vancouver or Victoria, then take a ferry to Salt Spring Island.
Salt Spring Island Tourism website
Prince Edward County
Why you need to go: You don't have to leave Ontario to enjoy a dreamy island getaway. Prince Edward County is a peninsula along Lake Ontario, but it is often referred to as an island and has major vacay vibes. It's recently been named one of the best spots to visit in the world.
The destination is home to velvety sand beaches, rolling vineyards, renowned wineries, and quaint little villages.
You can spend your days strolling along quaint streets, lounging on the beaches of Sandbanks Provincial Park, and indulging in local cuisine.
Getting there: The County is located 3 hours from Toronto by car, making it a convenient spot for a weekend getaway or longer escape.
Cape Breton Island
Why you need to go: Plan an escape to Nova Scotia's Cape Breton Island, where "dramatic coastlines, hidden waterfalls, and well-marked paths invite every adventurer," according to the website.
The island boasts sprawling sandy beaches, breathtaking ocean views, and the world-renowned Cabot Trail.
From whale watching adventures to waterfall hikes and live Celtic music, you'll feel like you're vacationing in another land.
Getting there: You can fly from Toronto to Sydney Airport, which takes about 2.5 hours.
Hornby Island
Why you need to go: B.C.'s Hornby Island is famous for its stunning beaches, including Tribune Bay, often called one of Canada’s best.
According to its tourism website, it's a "world of wonders: sandy beaches, lush forests, and starry skies."
You can spend your getaway hiking through forests, exploring local galleries, or unwinding at boutique inns. Kayaking, wildlife spotting, and coastal walks make it ideal for unplugging without leaving Canada.
Getting there: You can take a flight from Toronto to Comox, then take two ferry rides to reach the island.
Prince Edward Island
Why you need to go: Prince Edward Island is a beloved gem known for its rolling coastal landscapes, red sand beaches, and charming towns.
Here you'll find boutique hotels, seafood dining, and the famous Anne of Green Gables attractions. Wine tours, cycling trails, and lighthouse visits make it perfect for local vacations. The island's coastal charm feels straight out of a storybook, and it's a gorgeous spot for a passport-free vacation.
Getting there: You can take a direct flight from Toronto to Charlottetown, which is approximately 2 hours.
Manitoulin Island
Why you need to go: Ontario is home to the world's largest freshwater island, and it's a summer paradise. Manitoulin Island boasts a long stretch of soft-sand beach, sparkling blue waters, and beautiful outdoor adventures.
From lighthouses to lookout hikes and hidden waterfalls, this island is full of unique experiences and hidden gems.
Getting there: Manitoulin Island is accessible by both ferry and car. You can drive across the Little Current Swing Bridge or take the Chi-Cheemaun Ferry from Tobermory.
Fogo Island
Why you need to go: Newfoundland's Fogo Island is a remote and luxurious escape with dramatic coastal cliffs, modern art installations, and the world-renowned resort, Fogo Island Inn.
You can hike rugged trails, kayak along the coastline, view icebergs, and experience local culture and art.
Getting there: Fly to Gander or St. John's from Toronto, then take a ferry or flight from Farewell to the island.
Newfoundland and Labrador Website
Magdalen Islands
Why you need to go: Quebec's Magdalen Islands are a stunning spot for an escape. According to the website, "this green archipelago surrounded by white-sand beaches and red cliffs exerts a magnetic attraction on visitors."
You can explore the beaches, lighthouse trails, and book a stay at cozy B&Bs. Seafood dining is a highlight, and cycling or kayaking along the islands' scenic routes is ideal for outdoor adventures. The islands' unique culture and remote beauty make it feel like an international getaway.
Getting there: You can fly from Toronto to Montreal, then book a connecting flight to the islands. Or, take a ferry from PEI.
Tourism Îsles de la Madeleine website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.