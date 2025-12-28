This stunning Ontario destination was named one of the world's best spots to visit in 2026
It has dreamy small towns and breathtaking beaches.
This stunning destination was named one of the top spots in the world to visit in 2026, and the best part is, you don't even need to leave the province to experience it.
CN Traveler recently revealed "The Best Places to Go in 2026," highlighting islands, coastlines, and more across the globe.
This beautiful Ontario region was the only Canadian destination to make the cut, and it's a gorgeous spot for a weekend escape, day trip, or longer getaway.
You'll find breathtaking beaches, cozy small towns, lush vineyards, quaint markets, and more while exploring the area.
The destination
Ontario's Prince Edward County was named among the world's best spots to visit in 2026.
Located 2.5 hours from Toronto, the island community is bursting with unique attractions, quaint villages, and stunning scenery, making it a vacation paradise.
According to CN Traveler, "the region has been coming into its own for the past decade as a hot spot for boutique hotels, small family-run wineries, and world-class restaurants, but there's plenty more to come."
Perched on the shores of Lake Ontario, the community is known for its wine scene, stunning beaches, and artsy vibes.
Things to do
There's no shortage of things to enjoy in Prince Edward County. Each season brings its own magic, from sun-soaked beaches to cozy winter escapes.
If you are craving small-town charm, Prince Edward County is the place to be. The area is home to several quaint villages with sparkling water views, cozy cafes, and unique shops.
Picton is a waterside gem boasting storybook streets lined with quaint boutiques.
You can catch a show at the local theatre, enjoy a meal on a patio, browse for unique goods, and more.
You can also stop by Wellington, a charming spot dotted with local boutiques and sandy beaches.
Nearby Bloomfield is another must-visit. The picturesque village is nestled in the heart of Prince Edward County and is known for its heritage buildings, art galleries, and inviting restaurants.
During the summer, the County transforms into a sun-soaked paradise with breathtaking sandy beaches.
Sanbanks Provincial Park is one of the most iconic destinations to visit. The park boasts three stunning beaches, considered amongst the best in Canada, where you can enjoy turquoise waters and rolling white dunes.
Other beaches to visit include North Beach Provincial Park and Wellington Beach.
Prince Edward County is a must for wine lovers. The rolling countryside is sprinkled with vineyards that look straight out of a postcard, and wineries like Sandbanks Estate Winery, Karlo Estates Winery, TerraCello Winery, and Closson Chase Vineyards are beautiful spots to sip the day away.
It's also a hotspot for foodies, offering farm-to-table cuisine and dreamy restaurants. According to CN Traveler, "top tables include Darlings, Stella's Eatery, and La Condesa, all of which rival anything you'll find in major tourist centers."
Other destinations to visit in 2026
Other spots that made CN Traveler's list of places to visit in 2026 include Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, France; and Uluru, Australia.
You can find the complete list on the CN Traveler website.
With gorgeous beaches, cozy towns, and sprawling vineyards, it's no surprise Prince Edward County is one of the world's top destinations for 2026.
