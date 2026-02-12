These CBSA jobs pay up to $101,000 and you don't need a degree or experience

You also get a salary when you're just a trainee!

canada border services agency sign with canada logo on exterior of building

Canada Border Services Agency sign.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is hiring, and you don't need work experience or a degree.

Plus, you can earn close to or more than $100,000 a year!

With these CBSA jobs, you get a salary even as a trainee, so here's what you need to know.

CBSA is looking for people to join the Trainee Developmental Program and become Border Services Officers.

If you're selected, you'll participate in the Officer Induction Training Program, which includes four weeks of online learning and 14 weeks of in-person training in Rigaud, Quebec.

While in the Officer Induction Training Program, you'll get a tax-free allowance to cover basic expenses. While attending in-person training, lodging (a room with an individual bathroom) and meals will be provided.

Border Services Officer Trainees will report to their assigned port of entry after training to participate in the Officer Induction Development Program.

Then, after a minimum of 12 months and successful completion of that program, trainees will be recommended for promotion to Border Services Officers.

You will make between $80,344 and $89,462 as a trainee. Then, the salary for a Border Services Officer is $85,211 to $101,058 a year.

You'll get paid an $800 bonus each year if you meet the bilingual proficiency level in English and French.

Anyone residing in Canada, and Canadian citizens and permanent residents currently living abroad can apply for the training program.

You must have a high school diploma or a satisfactory score on the Public Service Commission test as an approved alternative.

Experience isn't required, but working in a law enforcement environment, the Canadian Armed Forces or as a Student Border Services Officer is an asset.

You must have a valid, unrestricted driver's license that allows you to drive a motor vehicle in Canada and a valid Standard First Aid Certificate from a qualified provider approved by a province or territory in Canada.

If you successfully complete training and get hired as a Border Services Officer, you must be able to:

  • carry, use, and maintain CBSA-issued defensive equipment
  • work shifts on rotation, weekends, and statutory holidays
  • work overtime as required
  • travel in Canada, the U.S., and/or internationally as requested
  • wear and maintain a uniform
  • operate a government vehicle

Since there are ports of entry across the country, you must also be able to accept an assigned posting anywhere in Canada.

The closing date for this job posting is February 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Border Services Officer

Salary: $80,344 to $89,462 during training, then $85,211 to $101,058

Company: CBSA

Who Should Apply: Anyone residing in Canada, and Canadian citizens and permanent residents currently living abroad can apply.

You must have a high school diploma or a satisfactory score on the Public Service Commission test as an approved alternative.

Experience isn't required, but working in a law enforcement environment, the Canadian Armed Forces or as a Student Border Services Officer is considered an asset.

Apply On GC Jobs

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

canada border services agency cbsa jobs
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

CBSA is still hiring Student Border Services Officers and the pay goes up to $38 an hour

Jobs are available in cites across the country.

CSIS is hiring for these jobs and you can get paid up to $120,000 a year to be nosy

You'll help investigate threats to national security. 🔍

CSIS is hiring for these jobs in Canadian cities and you can make up to $106,000 a year

Some positions don't require a degree.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 10 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you matched the numbers!

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this Ontario town with cozy shops and waterfalls

It's surrounded by beautiful scenery.

The beautiful Ontario town with river views and cozy shops was named among the best in Canada

It's known as "Canada's version" of Stars Hollow.

Costco is hiring for jobs that pay $20 to $25 an hour and some don't require any experience

Positions are available at a new unique warehouse that's opening in Canada soon.

Canada is planning a one-time grocery benefit but these tax-free items always save you money

An increase to the GST/HST credit is also in the works.

Gordon Ramsay visited a Toronto cafe and here's what the iconic chef ordered

He called the barista "a true gentleman."

This Ontario spot has a stunning waterfall and hidden sandy beaches with 'emerald waters'

It's a gorgeous place to explore.