These CBSA jobs pay up to $101,000 and you don't need a degree or experience
You also get a salary when you're just a trainee!
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is hiring, and you don't need work experience or a degree.
Plus, you can earn close to or more than $100,000 a year!
With these CBSA jobs, you get a salary even as a trainee, so here's what you need to know.
CBSA is looking for people to join the Trainee Developmental Program and become Border Services Officers.
If you're selected, you'll participate in the Officer Induction Training Program, which includes four weeks of online learning and 14 weeks of in-person training in Rigaud, Quebec.
While in the Officer Induction Training Program, you'll get a tax-free allowance to cover basic expenses. While attending in-person training, lodging (a room with an individual bathroom) and meals will be provided.
Border Services Officer Trainees will report to their assigned port of entry after training to participate in the Officer Induction Development Program.
Then, after a minimum of 12 months and successful completion of that program, trainees will be recommended for promotion to Border Services Officers.
You will make between $80,344 and $89,462 as a trainee. Then, the salary for a Border Services Officer is $85,211 to $101,058 a year.
You'll get paid an $800 bonus each year if you meet the bilingual proficiency level in English and French.
Anyone residing in Canada, and Canadian citizens and permanent residents currently living abroad can apply for the training program.
You must have a high school diploma or a satisfactory score on the Public Service Commission test as an approved alternative.
Experience isn't required, but working in a law enforcement environment, the Canadian Armed Forces or as a Student Border Services Officer is an asset.
You must have a valid, unrestricted driver's license that allows you to drive a motor vehicle in Canada and a valid Standard First Aid Certificate from a qualified provider approved by a province or territory in Canada.
If you successfully complete training and get hired as a Border Services Officer, you must be able to:
- carry, use, and maintain CBSA-issued defensive equipment
- work shifts on rotation, weekends, and statutory holidays
- work overtime as required
- travel in Canada, the U.S., and/or internationally as requested
- wear and maintain a uniform
- operate a government vehicle
Since there are ports of entry across the country, you must also be able to accept an assigned posting anywhere in Canada.
The closing date for this job posting is February 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
