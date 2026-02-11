The beautiful Ontario town with river views and cozy shops was named among the best in Canada

Looking for a small-town escape in Ontario? This charming village is a magical spot for a relaxing day trip or weekend away. With its riverside streets, cozy cafes, and picture-perfect buildings, it's easy to see why it was named among the best in the country.

Country Living revealed a list of "42 Ever-So-Charming Canadian Towns You'll Wish You Had Known About Sooner," showcasing some of "the best small towns, villages, and smaller cities" nationwide.

This quaint Ontario town, nestled along the Mississippi River, was one of the spots that made the list.

Almonte is a charming former mill town in Lanark County, less than an hour from Ottawa.

Its downtown is filled with quaint shops and historic buildings, giving the town a cozy, storybook feel.

Almonte's charm has caught the eye of filmmakers, too. It's been featured in several Hallmark and Christmas movies, earning nicknames like the "Hallmark Capital of Ontario" and "Mini Hollywood North."

It's also been dubbed "Canada's version" of Stars Hollow, so you can expect some television-worthy charm while exploring this spot.

Between its old-world streets, riverside views, and a nearby waterfall, the town is brimming with gorgeous scenery and spots to explore.

There's plenty to do while you're there. You can wander the local shops, grab a coffee at a cozy cafe, or explore attractions like the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum.

The Almonte Riverwalk offers a scenic stroll along the river, with a lookout over the falls.

For more walking options, the nearby Mill of Kintail Conservation Area boasts forested trails and picnic spots.

To end the day, enjoy a meal at Joe's Italian Kitchen, a delicious restaurant with stunning views of the falls.

With its Hallmark-worthy streets and small-town charm, Almonte is one of the "best" small towns to visit in the county.

