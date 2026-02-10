Canada's 'most romantic town' is near Toronto and it's filled with European charm

February is the month of romance, and you don't have to go far from Toronto to stumble upon a small town that looks like it was made for lovers.

Boasting snow-dusted streets, storybook vibes, quaint shops, and Victorian-era charm, it's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend getaway with your favourite person.

Often called Canada's "most romantic" town, this dreamy village offers horse-drawn carriage rides, cozy cafes, luxurious spas, and more.

Niagara-on-the-Lake is an enchanting destination located just under 2 hours from Toronto.

You can enjoy its European feel, with "Victorian era 19th-century charm," as well as wintry magic, heritage buildings and locally owned boutiques.

"Dozens of world-class wineries, award-winning spas, one of North America's largest repertory theatre companies, storied historic sites, and a fabulously fresh farm-to-table dining scene make Niagara-on-the-Lake one of Canada's most dashing destinations," the tourism website states.

The town is home to several dreamy spas, such as 100 Fountain Spa, White Oaks Resort & Spa, and Spa at Q, where you can unwind with a couple's massage or relax in saunas and steam rooms.

When it comes to dates, Niagara-on-the-Lake offers shows at the Shaw Festival Theatre, rides in a horse-drawn carriage, and romantic meals at some of its renowned restaurants.

You can also visit the Ice Rink in The Gardens at Pillar and Post, which features a beautiful skating experience lit with glowing lights.

The village is surrounded by beautiful vineyards and wineries, where you can enjoy tastings, Valentine's Day specials, and more.

There are also a number of boutique hotels and inns if you're planning a longer getaway.

If you're looking for a magical spot to celebrate Valentine's Day or enjoy a romantic winter escape, Niagara-on-the-Lake has no shortage of charm.

