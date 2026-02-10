Canada's 'most romantic town' is near Toronto and it's filled with European charm
It's the perfect place to visit with your favourite person.
February is the month of romance, and you don't have to go far from Toronto to stumble upon a small town that looks like it was made for lovers.
Boasting snow-dusted streets, storybook vibes, quaint shops, and Victorian-era charm, it's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend getaway with your favourite person.
Often called Canada's "most romantic" town, this dreamy village offers horse-drawn carriage rides, cozy cafes, luxurious spas, and more.
Niagara-on-the-Lake is an enchanting destination located just under 2 hours from Toronto.
You can enjoy its European feel, with "Victorian era 19th-century charm," as well as wintry magic, heritage buildings and locally owned boutiques.
"Dozens of world-class wineries, award-winning spas, one of North America's largest repertory theatre companies, storied historic sites, and a fabulously fresh farm-to-table dining scene make Niagara-on-the-Lake one of Canada's most dashing destinations," the tourism website states.
The town is home to several dreamy spas, such as 100 Fountain Spa, White Oaks Resort & Spa, and Spa at Q, where you can unwind with a couple's massage or relax in saunas and steam rooms.
When it comes to dates, Niagara-on-the-Lake offers shows at the Shaw Festival Theatre, rides in a horse-drawn carriage, and romantic meals at some of its renowned restaurants.
You can also visit the Ice Rink in The Gardens at Pillar and Post, which features a beautiful skating experience lit with glowing lights.
The village is surrounded by beautiful vineyards and wineries, where you can enjoy tastings, Valentine's Day specials, and more.
There are also a number of boutique hotels and inns if you're planning a longer getaway.
If you're looking for a magical spot to celebrate Valentine's Day or enjoy a romantic winter escape, Niagara-on-the-Lake has no shortage of charm.
