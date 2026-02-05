This beautiful small town 1 hour from Toronto was named among Canada's most liveable
You can enjoy rural charm just outside the city.
If you're considering a move but don't want to go too far from the city, this quaint small town in Ontario might deserve a spot on your radar. With local shops, gorgeous surroundings, and a peaceful atmosphere, it's a dreamy spot to settle down and enjoy a slower pace.
Recently, The Globe and Mail unveiled its list of "Canada's Most Livable Cities", designed to "help Canadians identify communities where they can flourish based on their individual circumstances."
The list was built by evaluating 454 locations nationwide, using 58 different measures across 10 categories, including things like transit access, local services and housing options.
This Ontario town, featured at number 68 on the list, is a hidden gem just an hour away from Toronto.
Erin is a beautiful rural village located in scenic Wellingston County. According to the website, it's home to "lush rolling countryside, meandering rivers, small settlement areas and quaint village settings."
Erin has a walkable downtown dotted with locally owned businesses and historic buildings, described as "a medley of adorable shops and lovingly preserved buildings."
Residents can relax with a coffee at places like the Tin Roof Cafe or stop by Debora's Chocolates for handmade treats while running errands.
The town also has a steady calendar of community events throughout the year, from the Erin Fall Fair to seasonal celebrations like the holiday Window Wonderland.
Erin is a great place to live if you enjoy spending time outdoors. The town's website notes that "from hiking trails to ball diamonds, snowmobiling, outdoor soccer to tennis, residents of the Town of Erin enjoy lots of activities to keep them fit."
Locals can use nearby paths like the Elora Cataract Trailway or spend time in the surrounding countryside, where farms and open spaces make it easy to get outside without going far.
Erin is close to the City of Guelph and charming small towns such as Elora and Fergus, making it easy to enjoy city amenities while still living in a quiet, picturesque community.
According to The Globe and Mail, the average primary real estate value in Erin is $1,088,892, and the median household income is $147,454.
If small-town living sounds like your dream come true, this cozy village near Toronto might be worth checking out.
