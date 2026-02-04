Cineplex has $3.99 tickets in February and you can watch these movies for cheap

Cineplex is offering cheap movie tickets every weekend in February.

If you want to get the discounted $3.99 price, you have to buy tickets a certain way.

The movies that you can watch for $3.99 in February have just been revealed by the Canadian cinema chain.

This deal is for all-ages programming at Cineplex Canada theatres

With the Family Favourites promo, tickets for select movies on Saturdays are just $3.99 plus applicable taxes.

That discounted $3.99 price is for tickets purchased at a Cineplex theatre.

You can only get the $3.99 price when buying tickets online if you're a CineClub member. Otherwise, it will cost you a bit more money.

Here are the online ticket prices for Family Favourites:

  • $3.99 for CineClub members (booking fee waived)
  • $4.99 for Scene+ members ($3.99 plus a $1 online booking fee)
  • $5.49 for other online purchases ($3.99 plus a $1.50 online booking fee)

Then, you have to pay applicable taxes.

According to Cineplex, the online booking fee allows you to select your seats in advance and get shareable digital tickets.

It only applies to the first four tickets purchased in a transaction.

These are the movies that Cineplex is offering $3.99 tickets for this month:

  • Smurfs — February 7, 2026
  • How to Train Your Dragon — February 14, 2026
  • The LEGO Movie — February 21, 2026
  • Rocky's Cat-astrophe — February 28, 2026

Showtimes for Family Favourites movies are typically between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturdays, but that can vary.

So, you should check the showtimes for these movies at your local Cineplex theatre if you want to get cheap tickets through the Family Favourites promo.

