Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for February 2026 go out soon — Here's how much you can get
If you're an Ontario resident who counts on monthly government payments to help cover everyday expenses, your next deposit from the Canada Revenue Agency is almost here.
The Ontario Trillium Benefit payment for February is hitting bank accounts next week, providing tax-free support to low- and moderate-income households across the province.
This provincial program bundles three separate tax credits into a single monthly deposit, offering a bit of relief for costs that can add up fast — like sales tax, property taxes, rent and energy bills.
These CRA Ontario benefit payments are calculated using your most recent tax return, and eligible recipients see money arrive automatically each month.
And since the Canada Revenue Agency handles the payment processing on behalf of the Ontario government, you don't need to apply separately — your eligibility is determined based on your tax filing.
Here's everything you need to know about the Ontario Trillium Benefit February 2026 payment, including who qualifies, how much you could receive and all the OTB payment dates for 2026.
What is the Ontario Trillium Benefit?
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) is a monthly tax-free payment designed to help Ontario residents with low and moderate incomes keep up with everyday living costs. The program targets expenses that can strain household budgets, including HST, property taxes and home energy bills.
Your OTB payment is actually made up of three individual provincial tax credits rolled into one: the Ontario Sales Tax Credit (OSTC), the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit (OEPTC) and the Northern Ontario Energy Credit (NOEC). If you're eligible for any of these credits, you'll receive the OTB.
Although it's a provincial benefit, the CRA manages the payments. Your benefit amount for the current cycle, which runs through June 2026, is based on the information from your 2024 tax return.
Who qualifies for the Ontario Trillium Benefit?
To receive OTB payments in February 2026, you need to have filed your 2024 tax return and met the eligibility requirements for at least one of the three credits within the program. You must also live in Ontario and be at least 18 years old by June 1, 2026 (unless you're currently or have previously lived with a partner or child).
The Ontario Sales Tax Credit has the widest eligibility. The general requirements are the same as above, though the age threshold is 19.
The other two credits have their own specific requirements.
For the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit, at least one of these must have applied to you during 2024:
- You paid rent or property tax for your primary residence
- You paid home energy costs (like hydro or gas) for a residence on a reserve
- You lived in a public or non-profit long-term care facility
- You lived in student housing at a college, university or private school
The Northern Ontario Energy Credit requires you to live in Northern Ontario (Algoma, Cochrane, Kenora, Manitoulin, Nipissing, Parry Sound, Rainy River, Sudbury, Thunder Bay or Timiskaming) and meet one of these conditions during 2024:
- You paid rent or property tax for your primary residence
- You paid home energy costs (including hydro or gas) for a residence on a reserve
- You lived in a public or non-profit long-term care facility
If you qualify for more than one credit, you'll receive them all combined in a single payment. You'll need to remain an Ontario resident (or Northern Ontario resident for the NOEC) on the first day of any month when you receive a payment.
Both you and your partner (if you have one) must file 2024 tax returns for either of you to receive the benefit. The CRA needs your total household income to calculate your payment amount accurately.
How much is the Ontario Trillium Benefit?
What you receive from the OTB depends on factors like your household income, your age, whether you have children and where you live in Ontario. Each of the three credits has its own calculation method.
Here are the maximum annual amounts from each credit for the current benefit year:
- OSTC: Up to $371 for each member of your household, including children. For single individuals, this amount starts to decrease when net household income goes above $28,506. For couples and single parents, the reduction starts at $35,632.
- OEPTC: Ontarians aged 18 to 64 can receive up to $1,283, while those 65 and older can get up to $1,481. An additional $285 is available if you lived on a reserve or in a long-term care facility, or $25 if you lived in school housing during 2024. Reductions begin at $28,506 for singles; $35,632 for couples, single parents and single seniors; or $42,758 for senior couples.
- NOEC: Single residents without children can receive up to $185, while couples and families can get up to $285. This credit starts decreasing at household incomes of $49,885 for individuals or $64,138 for families.
Your yearly total is divided into 12 equal monthly payments. For example, someone receiving the maximum from all three credits could get up to $193 per month if they're single, or up to $278 monthly for a household of four.
If your yearly OTB total was $360 or less, you should have received the full amount in a single July payment instead of monthly deposits. You can check your exact payment amount through your CRA My Account, or estimate it using the CRA's online benefits calculator.
How to apply for the Ontario Trillium Benefit
The main step to receiving the OTB is filing your 2024 income tax and benefit return — even if you had zero income that year. If you have a spouse or common-law partner, they also need to file, since the CRA uses your combined household income to determine how much you qualify for.
The OSTC doesn't need a separate application — the CRA automatically reviews your eligibility after processing your tax return. For couples, whoever files first typically receives the household's full credit, unless one partner is 64 or older, in which case the older partner usually gets it.
To apply for the OEPTC or NOEC, you'll need to complete Form ON-BEN when you file your taxes. This form is included in Ontario's standard tax package, and most tax software guides you through completing it as part of your return, so you may already be filling it out each year without realizing it.
After the CRA processes your return, you'll receive a notice showing your total OTB amount for the benefit year. To keep receiving payments, make sure you continue filing your taxes on time each year.
If you're not yet old enough to qualify but will turn 18 before June 1 of this year, filing a 2024 tax return now will set you up to receive payments automatically starting the month after your 18th birthday.
Is the Ontario Trillium Benefit taxable?
No, the OTB is completely tax-free. You won't need to report these payments as income on your tax return, and they won't impact your refund or the amount you owe.
The CRA doesn't consider OTB payments taxable income because they're tax credits — essentially giving back money you've already spent on things like sales tax, property tax and energy costs.
Ontario Trillium Benefit payment dates
The Canada Revenue Agency typically deposits OTB payments on the 10th of each month. When the 10th falls on a weekend or statutory holiday, payments go out on the last business day before that date.
That means this month's payment will arrive on Tuesday, February 10.
After that, here are the remaining OTB payment dates for the current benefit cycle:
- Tuesday, March 10
- Friday, April 10
- Friday, May 8
- Wednesday, June 10
Note that if you selected the annual payment option on your tax return, your complete benefit will arrive in a single June 2026 payment at the end of the benefit year instead of monthly payments.
