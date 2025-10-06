Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for October go out soon — Here's how much you can get
We're officially into October, and for plenty of Ontarians, that means a fresh government payment is headed your way.
The next Ontario Trillium Benefit deposit is coming up fast, and it might help take the edge off those monthly bills.
The Trillium benefit is aimed at helping low- to moderate-income residents deal with the ongoing costs of living. Whether it's your rent, hydro bill or just the cost of groceries creeping higher every week, a little extra cash from the province never hurts.
The amount you receive is based on your 2024 tax return, and monthly payments are spread out evenly across the year. While it's funded by the province, it's actually paid out by the Canada Revenue Agency, so if you spot a deposit from the CRA, that could be your OTB money landing right on schedule.
Here's your complete guide to thee Ontario Trillium Benefit for October, including how much you might get, who's eligible and all the remaining Trillium payment dates for 2025.
What is the OTB?
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) is a monthly, tax-free payment designed to help lower and moderate-income residents with everyday living costs. It's meant to offset the burden of things like energy bills, property taxes and harmonized sales tax (HST).
The benefit combines three separate credits: the Ontario Sales Tax Credit, the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit and the Northern Ontario Energy Credit. If you qualify for any one of these, you'll automatically receive the OTB.
Although the program is funded by the Ontario government, the payments themselves are handled by the Canada Revenue Agency. Since July, OTB amounts have been based on your 2024 tax return.
Who qualifies for the Ontario Trillium Benefit?
To get the Ontario Trillium Benefit in 2025, you must have filed your 2024 tax return and meet the criteria for at least one of the three tax credits it includes. You also need to live in Ontario and meet at least one of the following:
- You're 18 or older
- You currently have or previously had a spouse or common-law partner
- You're a parent who lives or used to live with your child
The Ontario Sales Tax Credit (OSTC) is the easiest to qualify for. As long as you meet the general eligibility rules above and are at least 19 years old, you're good to go.
The other two credits have more specific conditions:
Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit (OEPTC) — You may be eligible if, at any time in 2024, one of these applied to you:
- You paid rent or property tax on your main home
- You paid home energy costs while living on a reserve
- You lived in a public or non-profit long-term care home
- You stayed in a student residence at a college, university or private school
Northern Ontario Energy Credit (NOEC) — You could qualify if you lived in Northern Ontario in 2024 (specifically: Algoma, Cochrane, Kenora, Manitoulin, Nipissing, Parry Sound, Rainy River, Sudbury, Thunder Bay or Timiskaming) and met any of these conditions:
- You paid rent or property tax on your primary residence
- You paid home energy costs while living on a reserve
- You lived in a public or non-profit long-term care home
You don't have to pick between credits — if you're eligible for more than one, you'll receive the full amount you're entitled to.
Also, you must still be living in Ontario (or Northern Ontario, if you're getting the NOEC) on the first day of any month you receive a payment. If you have a spouse or common-law partner, both of you need to file your 2024 tax returns. Your combined net income is used to figure out how much you'll get.
How much is the Ontario Trillium Benefit?
Your Ontario Trillium Benefit amount depends on which credits you qualify for, along with your income, age, family size and where you live. All these details come together to determine how much support you'll receive through the program.
For the 2025 benefit year, these are the maximum amounts you could get from each part of the OTB:
- OSTC: Up to $371 for every person in your household, including children. The amount starts to decrease once your net income is above $28,506 if you're single, or $35,632 for couples and single parents.
- OEPTC: Up to $1,283 if you're between 18 and 64, or up to $1,481 if you're 65 or older, plus $285 if you live on a reserve or in a long-term care home, and $25 if you stayed in a school residence in 2024. Reductions begin when your household income exceeds $28,506 for singles; $35,632 for couples, single parents and single seniors; or $42,758 for senior couples.
- NOEC: Up to $185 for a single person with no children, or up to $285 for couples and single parents. The amount starts to phase out when income passes $49,885 for individuals or $64,138 for families.
After the CRA calculates your total, it's divided into 12 monthly deposits. That means someone who qualifies for the maximum amount from all three credits could receive up to about $194 a month if they're single, or roughly $271 a month for a family of four.
If your total benefit for the year was $360 or less, you would have received it as a single payment in July. To see your specific amount, log in to your CRA My Account, or you can use the CRA's online benefits calculator.
How to apply for the Ontario Trillium Benefit
To get the Ontario Trillium Benefit in 2025, you need to file your 2024 income tax return — even if you had no income last year. If you have a spouse or common-law partner, they must file their return as well. The CRA uses both returns to decide if your household qualifies.
You don't need to submit a separate application for the Ontario Sales Tax Credit (OSTC). Once your tax return is processed, the CRA automatically checks whether you're eligible. In most cases, the full credit for a couple is paid to the person whose return is assessed first, unless one partner is 64 or older — in that case, it typically goes to the older partner.
If you want to be considered for the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit (OEPTC) or the Northern Ontario Energy Credit (NOEC), you'll need to complete Form ON-BEN when you file your taxes. The form is included in the regular Ontario tax package, and most tax software will guide you through it automatically.
After your return is assessed, the CRA will send you a notice showing your total OTB amount for the year. To keep receiving the benefit, just make sure you file your taxes every year.
If you're not 18 yet but will turn 18 before June 1, 2026, you should still apply ASAP. That way, if you qualify, your payments will start right away in the month after your birthday.
Is the Ontario Trillium Benefit taxable?
No, the Ontario Trillium Benefit is completely tax-free. You don't have to report it as income on your tax return, and it won't change the amount of your refund or how much tax you owe.
In fact, the payments are meant to give you back some of the money you've already paid through taxes — such as sales tax, property tax or energy-related costs — so they aren't included when calculating your total income.
When is the Ontario Trillium Benefit paid?
The Ontario Trillium Benefit is usually deposited on the 10th day of each month. When that date lands on a weekend or holiday, payments go out on the last business day before it.
For October 2025, the deposit is scheduled for this coming Friday, October 10.
After that, the final two Trillium payment dates for 2025 are on:
- Monday, November 10
- Wednesday, December 10
That said, if your total OTB for the year was $360 or less, the Canada Revenue Agency would have sent it all at once in July instead of breaking it into monthly deposits.
And if your yearly benefit is more than $360 but you selected the single-payment option when you filed your taxes, the CRA will issue that full amount in June 2026, once the benefit year wraps up.
