Canada's new weather forecast says it'll be a white Christmas in these places this year

Snowy weather isn't expected across the country. 🎄

house with a red door during a snowstorm in ontario. right: aerial view of vancouver during winter

House in Ontario during a snowstorm. Right: Vancouver during winter.

Ahmed Muntasir | Unsplash, Chirag Vashist | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A new forecast has revealed where you can expect a white Christmas this year.

Canada's weather will be snowy on December 25 in many places, but not everywhere!

On November 18, the Old Farmer's Almanac put out the "White Christmas Weather Forecast" for 2025.

There are details about where it will be snowy on December 25 in Canada and the U.S.

So, here's what you need to know about the chances of a white Christmas in every Canadian province and territory.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the December 25 forecast varies across B.C.

In the northwestern parts of B.C., there will not be a white Christmas this year.

A white Christmas is in the forecast for central and northeastern B.C.

Then, in southern B.C., there is only a chance of a white Christmas.

In the southern parts of the Prairies, including Calgary, Regina and Winnipeg, there is a chance of a white Christmas.

But northern parts of the Prairie provinces are forecast to get a white Christmas this year.

The Old Farmer's Almanac said there's only a chance of a white Christmas in southern B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba because of storm tracks and temperatures.

It's going to be snowy across Ontario during the holidays, according to this new forecast.

Both southern Ontario and northern Ontario will get a white Christmas in 2025.

A white Christmas is expected in the southern and northern parts of Quebec, except for places along the Gulf of St. Lawrence, like Sept-Îles.

Most areas in Atlantic Canada are not expected to see a white Christmas this year, including New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.

Snow isn't forecast in Newfoundland, but parts of Labrador are set to get a white Christmas this year.

It will be a white Christmas in Yukon and Nunavut, the Old Farmer's Almanac said.

A white Christmas is forecast for the southern areas of the Northwest Territories, while places further north have a chance of a white Christmas in 2025.

Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac also released a Christmas forecast for the week leading up to December 25 and the weekend after Christmas.

It included travel tips to help you plan holiday travel this year.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

canada weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

