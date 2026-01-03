Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

11 Kirkland Signature products that are cheaper than name brands at Costco

You can get more bang for your buck with the store-brand items. 🛒

person holding jars of kirkland signature hazelnut spread at costco. right: packs of kirkland signature toilet paper at costco

Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: Kirkland Signature toilet paper.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

There are quite a few Kirkland Signature products at lower prices than name-brand items at Costco.

You can save money by shopping the store brand at the wholesale retailer.

It's not just that some products are cheaper when the price is broken down by how much you get.

Some of the Kirkland items have a cheaper price tag to begin with, even when they're bulk-sized.

You probably see Kirkland Signature labels on products at Costco Canada stores.

If you don't know what that means, Kirkland Signature is Costco's private label store brand that offers "the highest quality standards at the lowest possible prices."

That includes foods like cheese and popcorn, and household items like paper towels and scented laundry beads.

So, here are 11 products you can get for cheaper with Kirkland Signature.

Cheese

\u200bKirkland Signature old cheddar cheese. Right: Balderson extra old cheddar cheese at Costco.

Kirkland Signature old cheddar cheese. Right: Balderson extra old cheddar cheese at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $14.99 for a 1.15-kilogram block of Kirkland Signature old cheddar cheese, which is $1.30 per 100 grams.

It costs $20.99 for a one-kilogram block of Balderson extra old cheddar cheese at Costco, which is $2.09 per 100 grams.

Even when you don't break down the price for how much of the product you get, the Kirkland product is still cheaper than the name brand.

Hazelnut spread

person holding jars of \u200bKirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: jars of Nutella at Costco.

Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: Nutella at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a two-pack of one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread for $16.99.

Costco has a two-pack of one-kilogram jars of Nutella for $17.99.

The Kirkland Signature item is $1 cheaper than the name-brand product.

Almond milk

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature almond beverage. Right: boxes of Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco.

Kirkland Signature almond beverage. Right: Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $11.99 for a box of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature almond beverage.

It costs $12.99 for a box of six 946-millilitre bottles of Almond Breeze almond beverage.

So, you pay $1 less for the Kirkland Signature product than the name-brand item.

Popcorn

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature microwave popcorn. Right: boxes of Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at costco

Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn. Right: Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $20.99 for a 4.1-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn, which works out to $0.51 per 100 grams.

It costs $11.49 for a 1.92-kilogram box of Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn, which breaks down to $0.59 per 100 grams.

You might get tricked by the price tags on these items.

Even though the name-brand product has a smaller price tag, it's actually more expensive than the Kirkland item because you get way less.

Beef jerky

person holding bag of \u200bKirkland Signature steak strips. Right: person holding bag of Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco.

Kirkland Signature steak strips. Right: Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 340-gram bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips for $17.99, which is $5.29 per 100 grams.

At Costco, you can get a 300-gram bag of Jack Link's beef jerky for $15.99, which is $5.33 per 100 grams.

It's a couple of cents cheaper per 100 grams for the Kirkland Signature product.

Water pitcher

\u200bKirkland Signature water pitcher with a filtration system. Right: Brita water pitcher with a filtration system at Costco.

Kirkland Signature water pitcher with a filtration system. Right: Brita water pitcher with a filtration system at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a Kirkland Signature water pitcher with a filtration system for $26.99.

It has a 10-cup capacity and two filters included.

At Costco, you can get a Brita water pitcher with a filtration system for $29.99.

It has a 10-cup capacity and two filters included.

Costco's Kirkland Signature product is $3 cheaper than the name-brand item.

Water filters

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature water filter cartridges. Right: boxes of Brita replacement water filters at Costco.

Kirkland Signature water filter cartridges. Right: Brita replacement water filters at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $34.99 for a pack of 10 Kirkland Signature water filter cartridges.

It costs $42.99 for a pack of eight Brita replacement water filters.

The Kirkland Signature product is $8 cheaper than the name-brand item, and you get two more filters.

Laundry beads

person holding \u200bbottle of Kirkland Signature scented laundry beads. Right: person holding bottle of Downy Unstopables scented laundry beads at Costco.

Kirkland Signature scented laundry beads. Right: Downy Unstopables scented laundry beads at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 1.3-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature scented laundry beads for $19.99.

That cost breaks down to $1.53 per 100 grams.

A 1.13-kilogram bottle of Downy Unstopables scented laundry beads is $24.99 at Costco.

That works out to $2.21 per 100 grams.

So, the Kirkland product is $0.68 cheaper per 100 grams.

Even though the store brand is bigger, the price tag is still $5 cheaper than the smaller-sized name brand.

Dryer sheets

person holding boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature dryer sheets. Right: boxes of Bounce dryer sheets at Costco.

Kirkland Signature dryer sheets. Right: Bounce dryer sheets at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $15.99 for two boxes of Kirkland Signature dryer sheets that come with 250 sheets each.

That works out to $0.03 per sheet.

When regularly priced, it costs $13.99 for two boxes of Bounce dryer sheets that come with 160 sheets each.

That price breaks down to $0.04 per sheet.

Even though it's only a cent, if you're looking to save money, Costco's store-brand product is cheaper.

Paper towels

packs of \u200bKirkland Signature paper towels. Right: packs of Bounty paper towels at Costco.

Kirkland Signature paper towels. Right: Bounty paper towels at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $24.99 for a pack of 12 rolls of Kirkland Signature paper towels.

It costs $32.49 for a pack of 12 rolls of Bounty paper towels at Costco.

You pay $7.50 less when you buy the store brand rather than the name brand at Costco.

Plus, the Kirkland Signature rolls have more sheets.

Toilet paper

packs of \u200bKirkland Signature toilet paper. Right: packs of Charmin toilet paper at Costco.

Kirkland Signature toilet paper. Right: Charmin toilet paper at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a pack of 30 rolls of Kirkland Signature toilet paper for $23.99.

A pack of 30 rolls of Charmin toilet paper costs $32.49 at Costco.

That means it's $8.50 cheaper to get the Kirkland product.

Even when the name-brand product is on sale for $25.99, it's still not cheaper than Costco's Kirkland Signature item.

Plus, Costco's Kirkland Signature item also has more sheets than the Charmin product.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

