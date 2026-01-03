11 Kirkland Signature products that are cheaper than name brands at Costco
There are quite a few Kirkland Signature products at lower prices than name-brand items at Costco.
You can save money by shopping the store brand at the wholesale retailer.
It's not just that some products are cheaper when the price is broken down by how much you get.
Some of the Kirkland items have a cheaper price tag to begin with, even when they're bulk-sized.
You probably see Kirkland Signature labels on products at Costco Canada stores.
If you don't know what that means, Kirkland Signature is Costco's private label store brand that offers "the highest quality standards at the lowest possible prices."
That includes foods like cheese and popcorn, and household items like paper towels and scented laundry beads.
So, here are 11 products you can get for cheaper with Kirkland Signature.
Cheese
Kirkland Signature old cheddar cheese. Right: Balderson extra old cheddar cheese at Costco.
It costs $14.99 for a 1.15-kilogram block of Kirkland Signature old cheddar cheese, which is $1.30 per 100 grams.
It costs $20.99 for a one-kilogram block of Balderson extra old cheddar cheese at Costco, which is $2.09 per 100 grams.
Even when you don't break down the price for how much of the product you get, the Kirkland product is still cheaper than the name brand.
Hazelnut spread
Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: Nutella at Costco.
You can get a two-pack of one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread for $16.99.
Costco has a two-pack of one-kilogram jars of Nutella for $17.99.
The Kirkland Signature item is $1 cheaper than the name-brand product.
Almond milk
Kirkland Signature almond beverage. Right: Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco.
It costs $11.99 for a box of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature almond beverage.
It costs $12.99 for a box of six 946-millilitre bottles of Almond Breeze almond beverage.
So, you pay $1 less for the Kirkland Signature product than the name-brand item.
Popcorn
Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn. Right: Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at Costco.
It costs $20.99 for a 4.1-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn, which works out to $0.51 per 100 grams.
It costs $11.49 for a 1.92-kilogram box of Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn, which breaks down to $0.59 per 100 grams.
You might get tricked by the price tags on these items.
Even though the name-brand product has a smaller price tag, it's actually more expensive than the Kirkland item because you get way less.
Beef jerky
Kirkland Signature steak strips. Right: Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco.
You can get a 340-gram bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips for $17.99, which is $5.29 per 100 grams.
At Costco, you can get a 300-gram bag of Jack Link's beef jerky for $15.99, which is $5.33 per 100 grams.
It's a couple of cents cheaper per 100 grams for the Kirkland Signature product.
Water pitcher
Kirkland Signature water pitcher with a filtration system. Right: Brita water pitcher with a filtration system at Costco.
You can get a Kirkland Signature water pitcher with a filtration system for $26.99.
It has a 10-cup capacity and two filters included.
At Costco, you can get a Brita water pitcher with a filtration system for $29.99.
It has a 10-cup capacity and two filters included.
Costco's Kirkland Signature product is $3 cheaper than the name-brand item.
Water filters
Kirkland Signature water filter cartridges. Right: Brita replacement water filters at Costco.
It costs $34.99 for a pack of 10 Kirkland Signature water filter cartridges.
It costs $42.99 for a pack of eight Brita replacement water filters.
The Kirkland Signature product is $8 cheaper than the name-brand item, and you get two more filters.
Laundry beads
Kirkland Signature scented laundry beads. Right: Downy Unstopables scented laundry beads at Costco.
You can get a 1.3-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature scented laundry beads for $19.99.
That cost breaks down to $1.53 per 100 grams.
A 1.13-kilogram bottle of Downy Unstopables scented laundry beads is $24.99 at Costco.
That works out to $2.21 per 100 grams.
So, the Kirkland product is $0.68 cheaper per 100 grams.
Even though the store brand is bigger, the price tag is still $5 cheaper than the smaller-sized name brand.
Dryer sheets
Kirkland Signature dryer sheets. Right: Bounce dryer sheets at Costco.
It costs $15.99 for two boxes of Kirkland Signature dryer sheets that come with 250 sheets each.
That works out to $0.03 per sheet.
When regularly priced, it costs $13.99 for two boxes of Bounce dryer sheets that come with 160 sheets each.
That price breaks down to $0.04 per sheet.
Even though it's only a cent, if you're looking to save money, Costco's store-brand product is cheaper.
Paper towels
Kirkland Signature paper towels. Right: Bounty paper towels at Costco.
It costs $24.99 for a pack of 12 rolls of Kirkland Signature paper towels.
It costs $32.49 for a pack of 12 rolls of Bounty paper towels at Costco.
You pay $7.50 less when you buy the store brand rather than the name brand at Costco.
Plus, the Kirkland Signature rolls have more sheets.
Toilet paper
Kirkland Signature toilet paper. Right: Charmin toilet paper at Costco.
You can get a pack of 30 rolls of Kirkland Signature toilet paper for $23.99.
A pack of 30 rolls of Charmin toilet paper costs $32.49 at Costco.
That means it's $8.50 cheaper to get the Kirkland product.
Even when the name-brand product is on sale for $25.99, it's still not cheaper than Costco's Kirkland Signature item.
Plus, Costco's Kirkland Signature item also has more sheets than the Charmin product.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.