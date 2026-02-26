The White House released an AI video insulting Canada and Brady Tkachuk is firing back
The video depicts the Ottawa Senators captain calling Canadians "maple syrup eating f---s."
Brady Tkachuk said he did not appreciate an AI-doctored video shared by the White House that made it appear he was disparaging Canadians, calling it fake and not something he would ever say.
The Ottawa Senators captain spoke Thursday after the team's morning skate ahead of its home game against the Detroit Red Wings, his first availability since helping the United States defeat Canada 2-1 in overtime to win men's hockey gold Sunday at the Milan Winter Olympics.
U.S. hockey player Brady Tkachuk shows off his goal medal after arriving at Miami International Airport from the Milan Cortina Olympics, Feb. 23, 2026.Marta Lavandier | AP Photo
The U.S. women also beat Canada 2-1 in overtime three days earlier, the first time the Americans swept both Olympic hockey tournaments.
The altered clip, shared by the White House's TikTok account, inserted fabricated audio of Tkachuk referring to Canadians as "maple syrup eating f---s," with the expletive bleeped in the video.
"It's clearly fake because it's not my voice and not my lips moving," Tkachuk said. "I'm not in control of any of those accounts. … I know that those words would never come out of my mouth."
Asked if he liked the video, Tkachuk said he did not.
"I would never say that. That's not who I am."
He also denied being the voice heard shouting "close the northern border" during Team USA's congratulatory phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.
"I've been seeing stuff that people think it's me, but if you watch the video, that's not my voice and something that I never say," Tkachuk said. "I don't really know how that kind of took a storm on its own when I play here and give everything I have here.
"Of course, I would never say anything like that."
The Senators captain, who has played his entire NHL career in Ottawa, was asked about navigating being a proud American while wearing the 'C' in Canada's capital at a moment of heightened tension between the countries.
"First and foremost, I've given absolutely everything I have as an Ottawa Senator — blood, sweat and tears," Tkachuk said.
"When you represent the U.S., being an American, it's an honour. There are only three teams that have won the gold medal for the U.S., so to be part of that is special."
Tkachuk called the post-gold stretch a whirlwind that included celebrations and a trip to Washington for Trump's State of the Union address.
"It just was special," he said.
"Being an American citizen, you never really think you’re going to be going to the White House and be in the Oval Office."
The post-Olympic glow has been mixed with criticism of the team's phone call with Trump, during which the president made a joke about inviting the U.S. women’s team to Washington so he would not be impeached. Some players laughed in the moment.
Tkachuk said the congratulatory call came shortly after the final and described the exchange as overwhelming.
“When you’re talking to the president 10 minutes after you just achieve your dream, it’s just the fact that you’re talking to him, you can’t really believe where your life’s at,” he said.
Tkachuk pointed to the teams’ shared success in Milan, saying the men’s and women’s programs spent time together in the Olympic Village and supported each other throughout the tournament. He said the women’s overtime win helped fuel the men’s push.
“When Megan Keller scored the OT winner, I think there were 15 of us in one of the lounges back at the village,” Tkachuk said. “We were all standing up, going nuts, clapping.
"They just achieved their dream, and that gave us so much motivation to go win the gold medals ourselves.”
Tkachuk said he understood how the moment on the phone call could have landed with women’s players watching back home.
“I mean, I get it,” he said. “We supported them, they supported us. You can’t control what other people say.”
He said he has not spoken directly with women’s players since the call.
Tkachuk said the controversy has not changed his feelings about playing in Canada.
“That’s not even something that has crossed my mind,” he said. “I love playing for this team. I love the guys in this room.”
Senators coach Travis Green was asked about the outside noise surrounding Tkachuk and Team USA teammate Jake Sanderson as they returned to the club.
“No, we don’t talk a lot of politics within our locker room,” Green said. “I know our two players, know them well, know how much they love it in Canada. They love playing here.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.