Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this lakeside Ontario spot with beaches and quaint shops

Canada has no shortage of beautiful places to call home. From coastal villages to vibrant cities, the country is filled with destinations that offer charm, character, and stunning scenery.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share which Canadian small town they'd love to move to, and this Ontario community was one of the places mentioned.

Offering beautiful lake views, sandy shores, and quaint shops, it's a charming spot to settle down.

Port Dalhousie is a scenic community nestled on a small peninsula in St. Catharines.

Located about an hour and a half from Toronto, the quaint destination offers scenic views of Lake Ontario, community events, shops, eateries, and more.

Downtown, you'll find postcard-worthy 19th-century buildings, trails that wind along the water, and sun-filled patios.

One of the community's top attractions is Lakeside Park Beach. Perched on the shores of Lake Ontario, it is home to a 1,500-foot stretch of sandy beach where you can spend your summer days and soak up some sunsets.

The park also features an iconic carousel that's over 120 years old and still in operation.

You'll want to stroll along the pier, enjoying the views and checking out the picturesque lighthouse that marks the entrance to the harbour.

Other highlights of the area include its many local shops and restaurants, and annual community events.

Port Dalhousie is situated along Niagara's Wine Route, making it easy to pair lakeside living with visits to nearby vineyards and wineries.


According to Boldt Realty, "living in Port Dalhousie, you'll experience the perfect blend of breathtaking waterfront views, a close-knit community, abundant recreational opportunities, rich cultural heritage, and the convenience of modern amenities."

The community also offers more affordable real estate than you'd find in major cities like Toronto. Zolo reports that the average house price in Port Dalhousie was $590,000 in February 2026, significantly lower than Toronto's average of $1,039,183.

If you're considering a move, Canadians say this charming community is a dream spot to live.

