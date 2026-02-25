A new Ontario spring forecast says it'll be a 'slow start' with snow, ice and cold temps
Don't expect consistent mild weather. 👀
A new spring forecast has revealed what the season will be like across Canada.
Ontario's weather is expected to be wintry with snow, ice and cold temperatures.
In the new Ontario 2026 spring forecast put out by The Weather Network, meteorologists said the season will get off to a "slow start" in this province.
There won't seamless transition from winter to summer weather. Instead, there will be more backtracking into wintry conditions than in a typical spring, especially in March and April.
Periods of mild spring weather are still expected, even with the "sluggish" start to the season. But warm weather won't be consistent during March and well into April.
The Weather Network said the bouts of mild conditions will be offset by periods of colder weather.
Below normal temperatures are expected in all of northern Ontario and parts of southern Ontario, including places near Lake Huron and the northwestern parts of the GTA.
Temperatures should be near normal in Toronto, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Windsor, Kingston and Ottawa.
With temperatures near or below normal, the ski season could be extended in Ontario. But that could also delay the start of the planting and growing season.
The Weather Network said near normal or above normal precipitation is expected through at least April.
There is "no doubt" that the precipitation will include snow and ice for much of Ontario, including Toronto, Ottawa, and Thunder Bay.
For the month of May, it's still not known exactly what the spring weather will be like, according to The Weather Network.
Cooler temperatures could dominate during the month, but there's potential for a pattern reversal that could lead to a "quick transition to early summer-like weather."
