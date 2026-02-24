A new Canada's best employers list is out and here's why these are the top places to work

This list includes federal government agencies, universities, retailers and other companies.

exterior of air canada headquarters office in montreal. right: buildings on university of british columbia campus

Air Canada office. Right: University of British Columbia campus.

Senior Writer

A new list has revealed the best employers in Canada for 2026.

There are a few specific reasons as to why these companies are the top places to work right now.

On February 24, the new 2026 list of the best places to work was released as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

It includes federal agencies, local governments, universities, retailers and other companies.

Canada's Best Diversity Employers is an annual editorial competition recognizing the employers in this country that have "exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs."

Every year, the competition's editors evaluate organizations based on successful diversity initiatives for these five groups: women, members of visible minorities, persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples, and 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals.

This competition is open to any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada, regardless of if its in the public or private sector.

There are 70 companies on Canada's Best Diversity Employers list for 2026.

That includes well-known employers like Air Canada, Bank of Canada, Canadian Tire, CBC, City of Ottawa, City of Toronto, Desjardins Group, Government of Nunavut, Health Canada, Loblaw Companies Limited, Scotiabank, Statistics Canada, TD Bank Group, University of British Columbia and University of Toronto.

Each employer on the list has a blurb explaining why they're considered one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers this year.

Air Canada has a mentorship program focused on underrepresented groups, McMaster University provides racialized employees with one-on-one and group support to advance career growth, and the YMCA of Greater Toronto has a leadership development program for Black employees.

The Bank of Canada provides two paid personal days for employees who observe traditional and cultural Indigenous practices, and the University of British Columbia offers Indigenous employees up to two paid days of leave for ceremonial, cultural and spiritual events.

Canadian Tire partners with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health for mental health programming and strategies, Desjardins Group offers coverage for gender affirming care, and Hyundai Auto Canada offers coverage for surrogacy and fertility treatment.

SaskTel has a "new Canadians recruitment strategy" and partners with organizations that provide settlement and integration services.

Loblaw Companies Limited has a community grants program with recipients chosen by employee resource groups, and Vancouver Coastal Health offers grants for employees to pilot initiatives that support diversity, inclusion and belonging.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

best employers in canada
