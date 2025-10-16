These Canadian companies have been ranked as some of the best employers in the world
One of the Canadian employers made the global top 15!
There is a new ranking of the best employers in the world.
Quite a few companies based in Canada made the list, including Lululemon, RBC, and Air Canada.
In October, Forbes revealed the 2025 World's Best Employers ranking that used the opinions of more than 300,000 employees in over 50 countries.
Employees were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer and rated the company's salaries, career advancement opportunities, work-life balance, reputation and more.
Also, the survey respondents were able to evaluate former employers and companies they knew through their industry knowledge or through friends and family who worked there.
Here is the global top five in the Forbes best employers ranking:
- Microsoft
- Delta Air Lines
- Alphabet
- Adobe
- BMW Group Automotive
When it comes to the best employers in Canada, 29 companies that are based in this country made the list.
These employers are in banking and financial services, IT, retail, construction and more industries.
According to the Forbes ranking, the top Canadian company is Shopify, coming in at 14th overall.
Then, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is 56th, Desjardins is 126th, Sun Life Financial is 256th, and Lululemon Athletica is 262nd.
These are the other Canadian companies that made the world's best employers ranking:
- Manulife — 284th
- National Bank of Canada — 294th
- RBC — 309th
- Hatch — 313th
- Fortis (Canada) — 314th
- Colliers International — 387th
- OpenText — 399th
- Agnico Eagle Mines — 446th
- TD Bank Group — 447th
- CIBC — 484th
- Intact Financial — 560th
- TELUS — 576th
- BMO — 593rd
- Thomson Reuters — 596th
- McCain Foods — 606th
- Cascades — 699th
- CCL Industries — 724th
- Canadian Natural Resources — 729th
- Kruger — 794th
- Air Canada — 807th
- ALDO Group — 830th
- Nutrien — 847th
- Maple Leaf Foods — 870th
- Cenovus Energy — 895th
Earlier this year, Forbes put out a ranking of the best employers in Canada, which also included companies that have employees in Canada but aren't based in this country.
A few companies made the 2025 World's Best Employers ranking and the 2025 Canada's Best Employers ranking.