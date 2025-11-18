Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Canada's top employers for 2026 were named and these are the best companies to work for

Some employers offer work-from-anywhere policies, commuting allowances, product discounts, and more.

person in front of government of canada building with canada logo. right: people walking down steps on simon fraser university campus

Person in front of government of Canada building. Right: People on Simon Fraser University campus.

@jobs_gc | Instagram, @simonfraseru | Instagram
Senior Writer

A new list of the best employers in Canada just dropped.

These companies are the top places to work in this country and offer more than just salary and typical benefits.

On November 18, the winners of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2026 were announced.

This list recognizes organizations that have "exceptional human-resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies."

A company's head office or principal place of business must be in Canada for it to be considered.

Then, employers are evaluated based on these eight criteria: workplace, work atmosphere and social, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.

Employers featured on the list are in many industries like education, healthcare, engineering, banking, government, insurance, broadcasting, construction, and more.

There are a lot of well-known companies on Canada's Top 100 Employers list, including:

  • Alberta Blue Cross
  • APTN
  • Bank of Canada
  • BC Hydro
  • CIBC
  • Co-operators Group Limited
  • Danone Canada
  • Desjardins Group
  • Government of Yukon
  • Hospital for Sick Children
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Canada
  • Labatt Breweries of Canada
  • Loblaw Companies Ltd.
  • Royal Bank of Canada
  • Scotiabank
  • Simon Fraser University
  • Sobeys Inc.
  • Statistics Canada
  • Université de Montréal
  • University of New Brunswick
  • Vancouver Coastal Health

Canada's Top 100 Employers list also included reasons why each company is one of the best places to work in Canada.

Some employers offer hybrid work, social activities, professional development, work-from-anywhere policies, wellness benefits, commuting allowances, paid volunteer days, product discounts, parental leave top-ups, and more!

READ NEXT: These Canadian companies have been ranked as some of the best employers in the world

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

