The best employers in Ontario were revealed and these companies are the top places to work
There are well-known employers and smaller companies on this list!
A new list of the best employers in Ontario has revealed which companies are the top places to work.
So many employers made the cut, including well-known companies and smaller ones.
Recently, Great Place To Work, a research and management consultancy firm, put out the Best Workplaces in Ontario list.
The 2025 edition of the list recognizes companies "that showcase the province's diversity, resilience, and innovation."
Only organizations headquartered in Ontario have been considered for the provincial Great Place To Work certification.
It's based on a Trust Index survey that employees complete, and a Culture Brief questionnaire that the employer completes about the company culture.
There are more than 100 employers on this year's Best Workplaces in Ontario list.
That includes well-known companies and smaller companies.
Some companies have fewer than 40 employees, while others have more than 40,000 employees.
Here are a few of the well-known companies that made the 2025 Best Workplaces in Ontario list:
- Adobe
- Cisco Systems Canada
- Colliers
- Deloitte Canada
- DHL
- FedEx Canada
- KPMG Canada
- RBC
- Rexall
- Salesforce
- Scotiabank
- Sun Life
- TD Bank Group
These are some of the smaller companies that made the Best Workplaces in Ontario list:
- 360insights
- Ace Beverage Group
- BlueStone Properties
- Canadian Public Accountability Board
- Candybox Marketing
- Dunsire Developments
- Embark Student Corp.
- First National Financial
- Golf Canada
- MBI Brands
- Miller Thomson LLP
- Promotional Source
- Roofr
- Siemens Healthineers Canada
- The Boulevard Club
- WELL Health Diagnostic Centres
- XYZ storage
Earlier this year, Great Place To Work released the 2025 Best Workplaces in Canada ranking of the top employers across the country.
Some of the companies on this new Best Workplaces in Ontario list also made the nationwide ranking!
