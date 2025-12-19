Canada has issued travel advisories for 17 popular winter vacation destinations
There are active travel advisories for tourist hotspots across Europe and the Caribbean.
If you're plotting a getaway — whether it's winter sun, a European city break, or a long-overdue beach escape — it's worth taking a quick look at Canada's latest travel advisories before you book or board.
The Government of Canada has issued travel advice for several popular vacation destinations, and while it's not meant to scare travellers off, it does highlight real risks to be aware of while abroad.
These travel warnings range from crime and gang violence to terrorism concerns, natural disasters, power outages, and shortages of basic necessities.
Some advisories apply to entire countries, while others focus on specific regions, cities, or events that could affect your plans. Travel advisories are classified across four risk levels, from "Take normal security precautions" to "Avoid all travel."
Whether you're heading to a Caribbean resort, island-hopping somewhere fancy like the Maldives, or exploring major European capitals, knowing what to expect can help you travel smarter and avoid unnecessary stress.
Here's a closer look at 17 recently updated Canadian travel advisories for popular vacation destinations around the world.
Germany
Last Updated: December 17, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Germany due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: If Germany's iconic Christmas markets are on your winter travel wish list, you may want to stay extra alert. Canada's travel advisory warns that there is a risk of terrorism across Europe, including in Germany.
According to the advisory, attacks could occur at any time and without warning, particularly in high-traffic areas such as Christmas markets, tourist attractions, airports, places of worship, and government buildings.
Canadian travellers are advised to remain aware of their surroundings, especially in crowded public spaces.
For full travel advice, read the Germany travel advisory.
Dominican Republic
Last Updated: December 17, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime.
Details: Canada is advising travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the Dominican Republic due to widespread crime. Violent crime and theft occur across the country, particularly in major cities, and tourists are often targeted.
Petty crime like pickpocketing and bag-snatching is common at resorts, beaches, airports, and on public transportation, while violent incidents such as armed robberies and assaults tend to happen after dark.
The advisory also warns that border areas near Haiti are unpredictable, with borders closed and limited emergency services.
For full travel advice, read the Dominican Republic travel advisory.
Bahamas
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in The Bahamas due to high rates of crime, especially in Nassau and Freeport.
Details: For travellers eyeing warm weather, beaches, or a winter cruise stop, Canada is advising a high degree of caution.
The advisory points to high rates of crime, particularly in Nassau and Freeport. Incidents affecting visitors include pickpocketing, armed robberies, fraud, and sexual assaults, some of which have occurred in tourist areas and during daylight hours. Crime tends to increase during holidays and festivals.
Travellers are urged to stay in well-populated areas, avoid isolated places after dark, secure valuables, and be cautious around strangers.
For full travel advice, read the Bahamas travel advisory.
Mexico
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Mexico due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping.
Details: Mexico remains a hugely popular destination for beach resorts, city breaks, and winter sun, but Canada is warning travellers about high levels of crime and violence in parts of the country.
Officials advise avoiding non-essential travel to several states due to organized crime, kidnappings, and ongoing security concerns, while noting that some tourist cities and areas are excluded when accessed by air.
Violent crime, including armed robberies, assaults, carjackings, and kidnappings, occurs across Mexico, and cartel-related violence can happen without warning — even in tourist areas.
Border regions and certain highways also pose heightened risks, particularly at night.
For full travel advice, read the Mexico travel advisory.
Cuba
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Cuba due to shortages of basic necessities including food, medicine, and fuel.
Details: For travellers drawn to Cuba's beaches, resorts, and classic winter sun escapes, Canada is warning that ongoing power outages and shortages could significantly affect your trip.
The advisory says scheduled daily blackouts are common, and unexpected nationwide outages can last more than 24 hours.
Cuba is also facing severe shortages of essentials like food, bottled water, medication, fuel, and cash, which have disrupted transportation and services across the island.
For full travel advice, read the Cuba travel advisory.
France
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in France due to the elevated threat of terrorism.
Details: If you're heading to France in December — whether it's for ski season in the Alps or a winter city break in Paris — Canada is urging travellers to be aware of an ongoing risk of terrorism.
The advisory notes that both opportunistic and premeditated attacks have occurred in recent years, with more incidents considered possible.
France's national security system, known as Vigipirate, is currently at its highest alert level, which means heightened security measures nationwide.
Visitors can expect increased police and military patrols in transport hubs, public spaces, and popular tourist areas, particularly in Paris.
For full travel advice, read the France travel advisory.
Costa Rica
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Costa Rica due to crime.
Details: With its rainforests, beaches, and laid-back surf towns, Costa Rica continues to draw travellers year-round. However, Canada is warning visitors to be cautious due to frequent crime affecting tourists.
Petty crime, such as pickpocketing, purse snatching, and passport theft, is common in airports, hotels, restaurants, and popular tourist areas.
Car break-ins and vehicle theft are widespread, including at beaches and national parks.
Violent incidents, including armed robberies and assaults, have also occurred, particularly in San José and parts of the Pacific and Caribbean coasts.
For full travel advice, read the Costa Rica travel advisory.
Jamaica
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Jamaica due to the high level of violent crime, particularly outside tourist areas.
Details: Jamaica's beaches and resorts continue to draw winter travellers, but Canada is warning that conditions vary widely across the island.
Officials advise avoiding non-essential travel to several western parishes due to extensive damage caused by Hurricane Melissa, with some tourist areas excluded when accessed via main routes.
The advisory also notes that violent crime, including armed robbery and murder, remains a concern in parts of Kingston, Montego Bay, and other urban areas, while petty crime like pickpocketing and bag snatching occurs in tourist zones.
Police checkpoints are common, especially along major highways.
For full travel advice, read the Jamaica travel advisory.
Italy
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Italy due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: With Rome hosting the Jubilee celebrations from December 24, 2024, to January 6, 2026, and northern Italy set to welcome visitors for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February 2026, many travellers may be planning trips to Italy over the coming weeks.
Canada warns that there is a serious risk of terrorism in Europe, and attacks in Italy cannot be ruled out. Travellers are advised to stay alert in crowded public places, including tourist attractions, transport hubs, restaurants, and places of worship.
Increased police and military presence should be expected, particularly during holidays and major events.
For full travel advice, read the Italy travel advisory.
Belize
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Belize due to high levels of violent crime throughout the country.
Details: Unsurprisingly, Belize's beaches, cayes, and relaxed pace attract Canadian travellers at this time of the year, though safety conditions can vary significantly by location.
Gang violence is a serious concern in Southside Belize City, where clashes between rival groups occur frequently, and police response capacity is limited.
Violent crime is also reported elsewhere in the country, including in Belmopan and in some popular tourist areas such as San Pedro, Caye Caulker, Placencia, and San Ignacio. Incidents include armed robberies, burglaries, assaults, and sexual assaults.
For full travel advice, read the Belize travel advisory.
United Kingdom
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in the United Kingdom due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: If you're planning a winter trip to the U.K. — for holiday shopping in London or something else — Canada is warning travellers of an ongoing risk of terrorism.
The advisory notes that previous attacks in the U.K. have caused casualties and have included knife, vehicle, and explosive attacks, mainly in London but also elsewhere.
The U.K. maintains a national terrorism alert system, with the current threat level listed as substantial. Further incidents are considered "likely."
For full travel advice, read the United Kingdom travel advisory.
Maldives
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in the Maldives due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: The Maldives is best known for its luxury resorts and postcard-perfect beaches, but travellers should be aware of the threat of terrorism in the country.
Attacks could occur at any time and may target public places frequented by foreigners, including tourist attractions, restaurants, hotels, resorts, and transportation hubs.
The advisory also notes that government buildings, schools, and places of worship could be potential targets.
Visitors are advised to remain aware of their surroundings in public spaces and to follow local guidance when travelling between islands or spending time outside resort areas.
For full travel advice, read the Maldives travel advisory.
Spain
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Spain due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: Winter travel to Spain remains popular, but Canadian officials are advising travellers to be mindful of terrorism risks. Attacks causing deaths and injuries have occurred in Spain in the past, and further incidents cannot be ruled out.
The advisory warns that public spaces such as tourist attractions, transport hubs, restaurants, markets, and other busy areas could be targeted. Travellers are urged to stay aware of their surroundings, especially during sporting events, religious holidays, and public celebrations.
Spain operates a national terrorism alert system, and the current threat level is listed as high.
For full travel advice, read the Spain travel advisory.
India
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country.
Details: Whether you're heading to India for a once-in-a-lifetime trip or visiting family, the safety picture can shift a lot depending on where you are.
The advisory urges exercising a high degree of caution nationwide due to the threat of terrorist attacks.
Certain regions come with stronger warnings: avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and avoid areas within 10 km of the Pakistan border in Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan (the Attari-Wagah crossing is closed). Avoid non-essential travel to Assam and Manipur due to terrorism and insurgency risks.
Travellers are advised to stay alert in public places, avoid demonstrations, expect security checks, and follow local authorities.
For full travel advice, read the India travel advisory.
Belgium
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Belgium due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: Belgium is a popular winter destination, especially for Christmas markets in cities like Brussels, but travellers are reminded of the risk of terrorism in Europe.
The advisory notes that attacks causing multiple deaths and injuries have occurred in Belgium in the past, and further incidents cannot be ruled out. Public places could be targeted, particularly during holidays and large public events.
Belgium's national threat level is currently set at level 3 out of 4, meaning heightened security measures are in place, including increased police presence and security checks.
For full travel advice, read the Belgium travel advisory.
Trinidad and Tobago
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to violent crime.
Details: Trinidad and Tobago is much-loved at this time of year for its warm beaches, carnival culture, and cruise stops, but travellers should be aware of current security measures and crime concerns.
A nationwide state of emergency was declared on July 18, 2025, giving security forces expanded powers, including the ability to conduct searches and make arrests without warrants.
Increased police and military presence is expected, and visitors should carry a valid ID and follow local instructions.
Violent crime, including armed robberies, carjackings, assaults, kidnappings, and gang-related violence, occurs across the country, sometimes during the day.
For full travel advice, read the Trinidad and Tobago travel advisory.
Sweden
Last Updated: December 15, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Sweden due to the threat of terrorism.
Details: Sweden remains a popular destination for winter city breaks and seasonal events, but Canada is advising travellers to be aware of the risk of terrorism.
The advisory highlights potential risks at transportation hubs, tourist sites, restaurants, shopping areas, and places of worship. Extra vigilance is recommended during large gatherings, including sporting events, religious holidays, demonstrations, and public celebrations.
Sweden maintains a national terrorism alert system, with the current threat level listed as elevated on a five-step scale.
For full travel advice, read the Sweden travel advisory.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.