U of T is the only Canadian school in the top 10 of this new best universities ranking

university of toronto sign in front of snow covered stairs

University of Toronto sign.

Photokvu | Dreamstime
The University of Toronto is the only Canadian school to make the top 10 of a new best universities ranking.

It also outperformed every university in Canada for all of these subject areas!

Recently, Times Higher Education put out the World University Rankings by Subject for 2026.

It's based on more than a dozen performance indicators in five categories, and the weightings are changed for each subject to accurately represent the individual fields of study.

There are rankings for arts and humanities, business and economics, computer science, education studies, engineering, law, life sciences, physical sciences, psychology, and social sciences.

Times Higher Education said Canada has just one top 10 university for 2026: the University of Toronto, in the medical and health category.

It's in ninth place after the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, Harvard University, Imperial College London, Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, Yale University and UCL, but before the University of California, Berkeley.

U of T didn't make the top 10 in any other subject, but it's still the highest-ranking Canadian university in all 11 categories.

Here are the rankings for the University of Toronto in the rest of the subject areas:

  • 17th in arts and humanities
  • 23rd in business and economics
  • 22nd in computer science
  • 25th in engineering
  • 23rd in law
  • 24th in life sciences
  • 27th in physical sciences
  • 13th in psychology
  • 24th in social sciences
  • 11th in education studies

In the business and economics subject area, the University of British Columbia is 36th and Western University is 85th.

For computer science, the University of Waterloo is 41st and Université de Montréal is 52nd.

Then, the University of British Columbia and McGill University trade places as the second and third best universities in Canada for the rest of the subjects.

After the University of Toronto, here are the top Canadian universities in the other subject rankings:

  • arts and humanities — McGill, 49th; UBC, 52nd
  • engineering — UBC, 46th; McGill, 72nd
  • law — McGill, 33rd; UBC, 43rd
  • life sciences — UBC, 34th; McGill, 36th
  • medical and health — McGill, 27th; UBC, 31st
  • physical sciences — UBC, 54th; McGill, 66th
  • psychology — UBC, 20th; McGill, 27th
  • social sciences — UBC, 29th; McGill, 40th
  • education studies — UBC, 23rd; McGill, 37th

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

