Canadian universities dominated the top 10 of a new world's best universities ranking

But we don't have the number one school anymore. 👀

people walking on campus at mcgill universityi. right: buildings at university of toronto covered in snow

People on McGill University campus. Right: Snow-covered University of Toronto building.

@mcgillu | Instagram, @uoft | Instagram
Senior Writer

There is a new ranking of the best universities in the world for 2026.

So many Canadian universities made the list, and this country dominated the top 10!

On November 18, higher education experts QS announced the 2026 edition of the World University Rankings: Sustainability.

Universities are ranked based on three sustainability factors: environmental impact, social impact, and governance.

Almost 2,000 post-secondary institutions are on this year's list, which shows there are "sustainability commitments from around the world."

Canada has the world's highest concentration of top 10 universities, according to QS.

But Lund University in Sweden has overtaken the University of Toronto for the number one spot in the 2026 ranking.

U of T drops down to second in the world while the University of British Columbia maintains fifth place.

McGill University moves up to the ninth spot, a huge jump from last year when it was 15th overall.

Here's the top five of the 2026 QS World University Rankings for sustainability:

  1. Lund University
  2. University of Toronto
  3. University College London
  4. University of Edinburgh
  5. University of British Columbia

After that, the London School of Economics and Political Science is sixth, Imperial College London and UNSW Sydney are tied for seventh, McGill is ninth, and the University of Manchester is 10th.

There are more Canadian schools in the ranking, including:

  • Western University — tied for 24th
  • Université de Montréal — tied for 53rd
  • Queen's University — tied for 59th
  • University of Waterloo — tied for 69th
  • University of Alberta — tied for 74th
  • McMaster University — tied for 92nd
  • Dalhousie University — tied for 107th
  • University of Ottawa — tied for 116th
  • Simon Fraser University — tied for 121st
  • University of Calgary — tied for 129th
  • York University — tied for 129th
  • Université Laval — tied for 153rd
  • University of Guelph — tied for 161st
  • University of Saskatchewan — 168th
  • Concordia University — 188th
  • University of Victoria — tied for 197th

These universities are further down the ranking: University of Manitoba, Toronto Metropolitan University, University of Windsor, University of Regina, Wilfrid Laurier University, University of New Brunswick, Brock University, Carleton University, Université du Québec, Memorial University of Newfoundland, and Université de Sherbrooke.

A few more Canadian schools are on the list, but don't have a numerical rank.

