Canada's most in-demand jobs for 2026 were revealed and here's how much the positions pay

"Employers are primarily looking for talent capable of navigating both technological efficiency and emotional intelligence."

people working on computers at desks in an office space

People are desks in an office.

Arlington Research | Unsplash
Senior Writer

The most in-demand jobs in Canada for 2026 and the average salary for each position have been revealed.

This year's top positions are in retail, admin, healthcare, and other industries.

Randstad, the world's largest talent company, released the annual ranking of Canada's Top 15 Most In-Demand Jobs on January 5, 2026.

It's meant to help job seekers understand market trends and support organizations in planning for workforce needs this year.

"Technology does not replace humans, it enhances relational and strategic roles," said Patrick Poulin, the president and CEO of Randstad Canada.

"Whether in healthcare, administration, or retail, employers are primarily looking for talent capable of navigating both technological efficiency and emotional intelligence," Poulin noted.

So, these are the Top 15 Most In-Demand Jobs in Canada for 2026 and the average salaries, according to Randstad:

  • Sales Associate/Sales Representative — average salary of $71,792 a year
  • Administrative Assistant — average salary of $55,496 a year
  • Customer Service Representative — average salary of $54,080 a year
  • Accounting Clerk and Technician — average salary of $52,583 a year
  • Receptionist — average salary of $48,838 a year
  • Bookkeeper — average salary of $58,543 a year
  • Retail Sales Associate — average salary of $38,231 a year
  • Store Manager — average salary of $73,166 a year
  • Pharmacy Assistant — average salary of $47,386 a year
  • Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) — average salary of $46,449 a year
  • Dental Assistant — average salary of $53,639 a year
  • Registered Nurse (RN) — average salary of $92,566 a year
  • Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) — average salary of $68,320 a year
  • Office Administrator/Clerk — average salary of $53,463 a year
  • Forklift Operator — average salary of $24.10 an hour

Ranstand said there are "clear economic and demographic forces" behind the demand for these jobs in Canada.

Healthcare positions like registered nurses, licensed/registered practical nurses, dental assistants and pharmacy assistants are in demand because of population aging and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

Even with the automation of repetitive tasks, Ranstand said administrative assistants, office administrators and receptionists are valuable because of their problem-solving, digital fluency and human coordination skills.

Also, regardless of economic conditions, businesses still need bookkeepers, accounting clerks and technicians who can combine accounting expertise with proficiency in online tools and data analysis.

These jobs are "essential" to ensure cash flow and regulatory compliance.

Randstand said forklift operators are "critical" to keep supply chains moving efficiently in an economy that's driven by e-commerce, while customer service representatives ensure customer satisfaction.

So, forklift operators and customer service representatives are some of Canada's most in-demand jobs for 2026.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

