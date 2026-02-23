Ontario has a 'Maple Capital' and it's home to some of Canada's prettiest small towns
It's the perfect spot for a spring road trip.
Sweetness is around every corner in this charming Ontario region. From winding sugar bush trails to maple farms and lively spring festivals, it offers a quintessential Canadian experience.
If you're planning a spring getaway or road trip, this destination is worth exploring.
Known as the "Maple Syrup Capital of Ontario," Lanark County comes alive in the spring, offering a mix of seasonal charm, enchanting villages, and endless golden syrup.
With more than 400 maple syrup producers calling the area home, Lanark County is "the absolute best place to experience the sweetness of the maple syrup season," according to Discover Lanark County.
Maple season usually kicks off in mid-February and lasts into early April, making it the perfect time to explore the region and enjoy its famous syrup.
Mark your calendars for April 4 and 5, 2026, for Maple Weekend, where you can indulge in free syrup tastings, classic pancake breakfasts, taffy on snow, horse-drawn wagon rides, and plenty more maple-themed fun.
For another sweet adventure, head to Perth on April 25, 2026, for the Festival of Maples, a lively celebration of all things maple.
Other maple highlights in Lanark County include the Wheelers Maple Heritage Museum, cozy pancake houses, scenic sugar bush trails, and sweet maple taffy treats.
Maple lovers can follow the Maple Trail, which winds through the region, showcasing local producers and delicious stops like Fulton's Sugar Bush & Maple Shop.
Along the way, you can visit family-run farms, sample artisanal maple candies, watch syrup being boiled on-site, and even pick up unique maple-inspired products like maple butter and maple coffee.
Beyond its maple experiences, Lanark County is full of quaint small towns and villages waiting to be discovered.
Destination Ontario notes that the region is "home to some of the oldest and prettiest towns in Canada," including Almonte in Mississippi Mills, Perth, and Smiths Falls.
You can wander along historic main streets lined with local shops and cafes, explore local art galleries, and enjoy riverside parks and charming heritage architecture.
For a spring getaway, Ontario's "Maple Syrup Capital" is brimming with sweet experiences and storybook-worthy towns waiting to be explored.
