Costco has special coupons that get you up to 33% off and here's how you can get the deals
Coffee, apple turnovers, granola bars, and more products are discounted.
There are new special coupons at Costco offering up to 33% off products.
You can get deals on groceries and household items with these deals.
Costco Canada has new Executive coupons that are valid in-warehouse from Monday, January 5 to Sunday, January 18, 2026.
The discounted prices can only be claimed by shoppers who have an Executive membership with the retailer.
Executive members receive this coupon book through the mail, but you can still take advantage of these deals even if you didn't get it.
Usually, there is a barcode for each coupon that you have to scan at the self-checkout or give to the cashier to scan at the checkout lane.
But now the savings will be automatically applied at the register if you're an Executive member.
You just have to scan the items that are on sale, and you'll get the discounted price.
Coffee, granola bars, cheese, laundry detergent, and more products are up to 33% off right now.
So, here's what you need to know about all of the Executive coupon deals at Costco.
Executive coupons
These are the deals you can get with Costco's Executive coupons for January:
- McCafé Premium Roast K-Cups coffee, pack of 80 — save $15, now $39.99 (
$54.99)
- Kirkland Signature braided apple turnovers, 1.05 kilograms — save $2.50, now $6.49 (
$8.99)
- Kirkland Signature old cheddar cheese, 1.15 kilograms — save $5, now $9.99 (
$14.99)
- Kirkland Signature shredded Tex-Mex cheese, two 625-gram packs — save $5, now $13.99 (
$18.99)
- Kirkland Signature pork loin, three-kilogram average weight — save $6 per pack
- Kirkland Signature tempura shrimp, 1.15 kilograms — save $5, now $19.99 (
$24.99)
- Bibigo steamed pork dumplings, 1.1 kilograms — save $4, now $14.99 (
$18.99)
- Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup, two 830-millilitre packs — save $3, now $6.99 (
$9.99)
- Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy chocolate chip granola bars, 64 bars that are 24 grams each — save $5, now $9.99 (
$14.99)
- Kirkland Signature vitamin B100 complex, 300 tablets — save $8, now $21.99 (
$29.99)
- Kirkland Signature hair, skin and nails gummies, 250 gummies — save $4, now $9.99 (
$13.99)
- Kirkland Signature Free and Clear Ultra Clean laundry detergent, 5.73 litres — save $5, now $14.99 (
$19.99)
- Kirkland Signature Ultra Fresh fabric softener, 5.5 litres — save $4, now $11.99 (
$15.99)
- Finish Jet-Dry rinse aid, 1.12 litres — save $3.50, now $12.49 (
$15.99)
- Sensodyne Repair & Protect toothpaste, five 75-millilitre tubes — save $8, now $18.99 (
$26.99)
- Always Infinity Flexfoam pads, pack of 80 — save $6, now $13.99 (
$19.99)
- Serene Home bath towel, various colours — save $2, now $7.99 (
$9.99)
- Kenmore stainless steel electric true convection range — save $150, now $549.99 (
$699.99)
- Seville Classics chrome six-tier shelving — save $50, now $99.99 (
$149.99 )
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.