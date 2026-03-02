Ontario's safest cities for driving were revealed and you might not expect the top locations

It's based on accidents and infractions like distracted driving and speeding. 🚗

aerial view of cars on toronto road in winter

Cars on a road in Toronto.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A new ranking of the safest cities in Ontario for driving has been released.

If you've been on the road in these locations, you might be surprised by which cities made the top 10.

MyChoice, a Toronto-based insurtech company, recently put out a 2026 ranking of the Safest and Most Dangerous Cities for Driving in Ontario.

Over 200,000 car insurance quotes since 2020, including detailed accident and infraction records, were analyzed to identify where drivers have the highest and lowest risk levels across the province.

A weighted average of accidents and infractions (including distracted driving and speeding) with a 70/30 importance ratio was used to give each city a score between zero and five.

It's meant to emphasize the relative severity of accidents while still accounting for the impact of traffic violations on road safety.

Then, the scores were used to rank the top 10 safest and most dangerous driving locations.

Here are the top 10 safest cities for driving in Ontario, according to MyChoice:

  1. Toronto
  2. Markham
  3. Mississauga
  4. Etobicoke
  5. Ottawa
  6. Niagara Falls
  7. Waterloo
  8. Scarborough
  9. Richmond Hill
  10. Whitby

MyChoice said that Toronto continues to rank as Ontario's safest municipality for driving, with a score of 4.6 out of 5.

Whitby, which is 10th on the safest cities list, has a score of just 2.7 out of 5. That's significantly lower than Toronto's score, even though it's one of the safest locations in the province.

There are a lot of cities in between the safest and most dangerous places to drive in Ontario.

Oakville, Milton, London, Guelph, Kitchener, Windsor, Brampton, Pickering, Sudbury, Oshawa, Sault Ste. Marie, Peterborough, Sarnia and Hamilton didn't rank as the safest places, but didn't make the most dangerous list either.

According to MyChoice, Brampton's ranking has improved, and there are concerns about potential underreporting of accidents.

"Brampton's accident rate appears materially lower relative to its infraction rate, which looks like an anomaly when compared to other cities," the insurtech company said.

Here are the most dangerous cities in Ontario for driving in 2026:

  1. Barrie
  2. Burlington
  3. Brantford
  4. Kingston
  5. Belleville
  6. Ajax
  7. Bradford
  8. Thunder Bay
  9. St. Catharines
  10. North Bay

Barrie now ranks as the most dangerous city in Ontario for driving, with a score of 0.6 out of 5. It replaces Brantford at the top of this list for 2026.

"The change is driven primarily by elevated accident rates rather than infraction spikes," the insurtech company said.

North Bay, which is the 10th most dangerous driving location in the province, has a score of 1.5 out of 5.

According to MyChoice, mid-sized cities like Kingston, Burlington, and Bradford have seen a drop in safety relative to previous years, mostly because of sustained high collision rates.

READ NEXT: Canada's worst cities for traffic were revealed and #1 isn't Toronto or Montreal

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Canada's safest places to live in 2025 were ranked and so many big cities beat Toronto

One province totally dominated. 👀

Toronto is about to get speed cameras in 49 new spots, despite Ford's plans to ban them

Ford's ban might not come quick enough for drivers in these Toronto spots.

Canada's worst cities for traffic were revealed and #1 isn't Toronto or Montreal

It's even worse than New York City! 😳

Toronto had over 6,000 break-ins in 2025 and these neighbourhoods were the most targeted

Do you live in one of these hotspots? 😳

11 reasons why I won't return to Canada after moving to the US 10 years ago

And no, none of these are political.

This cozy village with cafes and snow-dusted hills is one of the most charming in Ontario

It's like stepping into a Hallmark film.

This Ontario beach with a 40 km silky sandspit is one of Ontario's most 'underrated' getaways

It's never too early to plan a summer escape.

This picture-perfect Toronto neighbourhood is the best spot to live in the city, locals say

Would you move here?

5 reasons why you need to pack up and leave Ontario for Calgary immediately

As an ex Ontarian, here’s why I chose to uproot my life.

Canadian passport fees are going up this month and you'll pay more to get the travel document

"Fees for travel documents will be adjusted each year to align with inflation."

This beautiful city 1 hour from Toronto feels like a slice of Europe, according to readers

It's the perfect spot for a day trip.

These are all the Canadian Girl personality types — and yes, you are one of them

Once in our life we will meet a strong-willed girl who's from Thunder Bay.

Gene-edited pork has been approved in Canada but labels aren't mandatory

It's the only genetically modified meat approved for sale in Canada.

Foreign affairs minister won't say if Canada views US strikes on Iran as illegal

UNESCO called the bombing a "grave violation of humanitarian law."