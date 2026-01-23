Canada's worst cities for traffic were revealed and #1 isn't Toronto or Montreal

It's even worse than New York City! 😳

Heavy traffic on Sheppard Ave in Toronto.

Heavy traffic in Toronto — Canada's second-worst city for traffic congestion.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime
Contributor
Descending

If you've ever yelled at traffic in Toronto, cursed construction in Montreal or questioned your life choices while crawling through downtown Ottawa, you're not alone. Driving in Canada can feel brutal — but when it comes to the worst traffic in Canada in 2025, a new ranking just revealed a surprising #1.

According to TomTom's 2025 Traffic Index published this week, Canada's most congested cities aren't necessarily the biggest ones.

The annual report looked at real-world driving data in cities across the globe and ranked them by average congestion, speeds and rush hour delays.

And this year's top spot in Canada? It's not Toronto. Or even Montreal.

TomTom's data is based on over 3.6 trillion kilometres driven around the world last year. The index compares how long it takes to drive during busy periods versus free-flow conditions, showing where the worst delays actually happen.

Thirteen Canadian cities made the ranking of 492 cities across the globe. At the bottom were Kitchener, Waterloo and Hamilton, all with congestion levels under a reasonable 30%.

Edmonton, Calgary and London all landed between 30 and 40%, while Ottawa and Winnipeg hovered just over that. But the five most congested cities? That's where things get interesting.

Here are the top five most congested cities in Canada in 2025:

Quebec City

Quebec City logged a 41.3% congestion level, with the average driver losing 69 hours to traffic over the year.

It had the highest average speed in the top five at 33 km/h, and nearly half of all trips took place on highways — but even that wasn't enough to keep it out of the top five.

Montreal

Montreal matched Quebec City's congestion rate at 41.3%, but had a slower average speed of 25.5 km/h and a higher total of 89 hours lost to rush-hour gridlock on average.

Traffic conditions worsened slightly compared to 2024, keeping Montreal firmly in the country's worst cities for driving — but surprisingly not in the top three, a surprising feat for the country's second-largest city whose unofficial symbol is an orange traffic cone.

Halifax

Halifax might not be the biggest city, but it's one of the slowest for driving. The East Coast city ranked third, with a 45% congestion level.

Rush hour here cost drivers 111 hours of their lives in 2025 — nearly as bad as Toronto, a city six times its size. Speeds during the morning commute dropped below 20 km/h, making it one of the slowest cities in the country when it comes to rush hour.

Toronto

Even though Toronto's congestion slightly improved since 2024, it still ranks second in Canada. The country's biggest city posted a 47.7% congestion level, with drivers losing 100 hours to traffic over the year.

Speeds dropped compared to 2024, especially on highways, where drivers slowed by over 4 km/h, bringing average rush-hour speeds to just 22.5 km/h overall.

Vancouver

Vancouver took the top spot for the second year in a row with a massive 56.5% congestion level — the worst in Canada by far. Vancouver drivers lost 112 hours sitting in traffic last year, and it's the only major Canadian city in the global top 50 for congestion.

On average, it took drivers nearly 30 minutes to go just 10 km during peak times. And in the evening rush, it was even worse — up to 35 minutes for the same distance. It doesn't help that there are no major highways travelling through the downtown core, forcing commuters to take slower local roads for their entire trip.

Globally, Vancouver ranked 45th, putting it ahead of even traffic-heavy places like London and New York.

What makes traffic this bad?

TomTom's index uses anonymized GPS data to factor in road design, speed limits, traffic lights, accidents, construction, weather and more to calculate congestion and commute times. Cities with slower roads or no highways — like Vancouver, where 0% of trips happen on highways — naturally see longer delays.

The ranking also shows how traffic is shifting. Peak hours are spreading out more than before, with congestion now hitting earlier in the afternoon and dragging on longer into the evening. Hybrid work has changed when — not just how — people drive.

Yes, it could be worse...

Even though traffic in some Canadian cities feels unbearable, it's still better than many global hotspots. Vancouver ranks 45th worldwide, but cities like Bangkok, Mumbai and Los Angeles are still worse. The average driver in Mexico City — the world's most congested city — lost a whopping 184 hours to traffic last year. So, yeah, things could be a lot messier.

Still, if you're driving in Vancouver, Toronto or Halifax, you might want to add a podcast — or three — to your commute.

READ NEXT: Canada's most dangerous road for winter driving is in Ontario and the crash rate is wild

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

From Your Site Articles
ontario driving canada ranking driving in canada vancouver toronto halifax montreal
Lifestyle Canada
  • Narcity Staff

    Narcity Staff will keep you up to date with notices that impact Canadians from coast to coast to coast. From government payments and food recalls to national rankings, cost of living stats and minimum wage updates, all stories are carefully chosen and compiled for you by Narcity journalists dedicated to keeping you informed. Whether you're checking local and national weather reports, deals and discounts, gas prices or job alerts, you can rely on us to keep you informed with trustworthy, relevant articles.

Zellers plans to open new stores across Canada and here's what the locations could be like

The iconic Canadian retailer is focusing on affordability and nostalgia!

Toronto's population is officially shrinking — Here's where everyone is moving to

What's leading Toronto's sudden exodus? 😳

A winter storm is forecast to drop 20 to 30 cm in Toronto and the GTA this weekend

Snow squalls off Lake Ontario could cause whiteout conditions.

Old Age Security for January 2026 goes out soon and payments are increasing

New year, new OAS rates! 💸

CSIS is hiring post-secondary students for these jobs that pay up to $34 an hour

You can work in finance, HR, engineering, communications, IT or other areas.

The best employers in Canada for 2026 were ranked and Ontario companies made the list

So many universities and local governments are top employers this year!

BC's 2026 spring weather forecast is out now and it's probably not what you're hoping for

Here's what to expect from the season ahead!

Lotto Max winner bought an online ticket and won the $14 million jackpot

She didn't find out until she got a phone call. 👀

Ontario's spring forecast calls for snow and cooler temperatures in parts of the province

If you've been waiting for warm weather, you'll have to wait a bit longer!

Snooki dubbed this 'Canada Shore' cast member the 'Vinny of the house' and he's from Ontario

"That was pretty sick to hear"