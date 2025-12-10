Canada's most dangerous road for winter driving is in Ontario and the crash rate is wild
It's no secret driving in Ontario can be rough in winter, but new data is showing just how risky things really get when the snow starts flying — and which parts of the country have the most dangerous conditions.
According to new research from operations tech company Samsara, Ontario not only sees more winter crashes than any other province, but it's also home to the single most dangerous road for winter driving in the entire country.
The company says winter crashes in Ontario spike by nearly 150% compared to the fall, peaking just before Christmas as snowy weather, freight surges and holiday travel combine to create the perfect storm (pun not intended) for accidents.
Researchers looked at billions of kilometres of telematics data from commercial vehicles across Canada between 2022 and 2025 to find out where crashes are most likely in the winter.
They analyzed crash rates and patterns on everything from big highways to rural back roads, and what they found was that winter is the most dangerous season to be on the road — accounting for 37% of all crashes — and Ontario is the epicentre of it all.
Holiday roads, not so jolly
Interestingly, the report found that crash risk doesn't just increase across the entire winter evenly — it spikes hard in the weeks leading up to Christmas specifically.
And it's not just because more people are travelling. The report looked at crash rates per 1 million kilometres driven, meaning the danger rises even after adjusting for the number of vehicles on the road and how far they're going.
According to the report, Ontario's crash rate jumps almost 150% compared to the fall, peaking just before the holidays. Things briefly settle down on December 25 and 26, perhaps because fewer trucks and commercial vehicles are out on the road, but as soon as travel picks back up in the new year, crashes surge again.
And if you're out between noon and 8 p.m., you'll want to be extra careful, because that's when nearly half of all winter crashes happen, according to the report. That's when the roads start to freeze again and visibility drops — two of the biggest factors behind winter wrecks, the study says.
So which roads are the worst?
Several corridors in Ontario showed major spikes in crash risk during winter, but one road stood out above the rest.
Erieau Road in southwestern Ontario, just east of Chatham-Kent, took the top spot as the most dangerous winter road in Canada. It's a narrow two-lane route that hugs the shoreline of Lake Erie — and in winter, lake-effect snow and tight curves make it especially treacherous.
According to the report, this stretch has a crash rate of 0.143 per million kilometres, which is nearly six times higher than the next-worst road on the list.
Another major hotspot is the Highway 401 interchange zone in Mississauga, where the 401, 403 and 410 all converge. High traffic volumes, freight trucks and frequent freezing make it a particularly treacherous area come winter.
Then there's the QEW Burlington Skyway, where drivers face high winds and heavy mist on an elevated bridge, reducing visibility and control on the elevated stretch over Hamilton Harbour.
In total, six of the top 10 most dangerous winter roads in Canada are in Ontario, according to Samsara's report, which also flagged Highway 17 near Dryden, Highway 11 around Hearst and Kapuskasing, and parts of Steeles Avenue East in the GTA as major hotspots.
How risky is Ontario compared to the rest of Canada?
Ontario didn't just have more dangerous roads; it also had the highest overall number of winter crashes in the country.
Between 2022 and 2025, the province logged 2,541 winter crashes. That's more than three times the number in Quebec, which had the second-highest total at 729.
Despite Ontario's crash rate per kilometre being one of the best nationally, the sheer volume of traffic here makes it the most dangerous province to drive in during winter.
More drivers on the road means more opportunities for things to go wrong — especially when you add snow, ice, and low visibility into the mix.
The 10 most dangerous winter driving spots in Canada
The report breaks it down with the "hotspot" segments of roads and corridors that see the most crashes across Canada during the winter. Here's the full list:
- Erieau Road — Erieau Peninsula lakeshore (ON)
- Trans-Canada Highway — Rogers Pass and Yoho National Park (BC)
- Trans-Canada Highway — Banff–Lake Louise (AB/BC border)
- Yellowhead Highway — Jasper–Hinton corridor (AB)
- Yellowhead Highway — McBride–Tête Jaune Cache (BC)
- Highway 17 — Kenora–Dryden (ON)
- Highway 11 — Hearst–Kapuskasing (ON)
- Queen Elizabeth Way — Burlington Skyway (ON)
- Highway 401 — Mississauga 401/403/410 interchange zone (ON)
- Highway 401 Express/Collectors — Toronto core (ON)
The report makes it clear: winter driving in Ontario is no joke. With early sunsets, sudden temperature drops and a lot of vehicles on the road, conditions can change fast.
And with traffic volume expected to match or beat last year's levels, Samsara warns that this season could be just as intense as 2024.
If you're driving in Ontario during the holidays, it's a good reminder to take winter driving seriously — slow down, leave extra space, and if you haven't already, get those winter tires on.
Does this list track, based on your experience?
